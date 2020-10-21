'Bachelorette' alum Emily Maynard announces name of 5th child

After welcoming her fifth child over the weekend, former "Bachelorette" Emily Maynard is sharing her adorable name with the world.

"Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson," Maynard wrote in an Instagram post. "You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement."

Maynard also revealed that her daughter already had a nickname.

"My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can't wait to see God uncover your personality each day," she wrote. "I'm so happy He picked me to be your mommy!"

In the Instagram post, Maynard shared a series of photos that featured the newborn. Several sweet photos show the baby girl meeting her older siblings.

Maynard and husband Tyler Johnson share three sons together. Maynard is also the mother to an older daughter, Ricki, 15. Ricki's father, Ricky Hendrick, was engaged to Maynard but died in a plane crash in 2004 before Maynard knew she was pregnant.

Maynard only publicly announced her pregnancy with Magnolia Belle on Friday.

"ready or not #5," she wrote, tagging her husband in the caption.

Both parents shared sweet videos celebrating their daughter's birth on Saturday. Maynard posted a home video of her time in the hospital and included a first glimpse of the little girl wearing a bow and was swaddled in a polka-dotted blanket.

"baby #5....oh heavenly day…." she wrote.

Meanwhile, Johnson shared a three-minute video that offered a look behind the scenes, including the moment when his first daughter's umbilical cord was cut as well as plenty of smiles from Maynard.

Maynard was a contestant on "The Bachelor" in 2011 and was given the final rose by Brad Womack, but the two split after the finale. She was named "The Bachelorette" the following year and got engaged to contestant Jef Holm at the end of the season, but their relationship ended later that year.

Maynard and Johnson met at church and married at his parents' home in June 2014. They live in Charlotte, North Carolina.