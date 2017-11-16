share tweet pin email

There's another "Bachelorette" baby on the way!

Ali Fedotowsky, who was the leading lady on Season 6 of the love-match series, has announced that she and husband Kevin Manno are expecting their second child.

And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter 👨🏻👱🏻‍♀️👶🏻👶🏻🐶 #BabyManno #May2018 . . 📷: @ashleyburns_ A post shared by Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (@alifedotowsky) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:04am PST

"And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter," she wrote alongside a beautiful family photo on Instagram.

In the black-and-white pic, Manno looks on at his bride as their 16-month-old daughter, Molly, points to mom's new baby bump.

Fedotowsky revealed when the baby is due in the form of a hashtag — #May2018.

The couple has made no secret of the fact that they were hoping for a bigger brood soon.

In a July interview with Us Weekly, Fedotowsky said they were "100 percent trying," adding, "We would love to have two, two years apart, because that’s what Kevin and his brother were and they are super, super close."

The blogger and "Home and Family" personality met Manno two years after splitting from her "Bachelorette" fiance Roberto Martinez.

They become engaged in 2015 and swapped vows in March of this year.