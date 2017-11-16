Parents

'Bachelorette' alum Ali Fedotowsky is expecting 2nd child with Kevin Manno

TODAY

There's another "Bachelorette" baby on the way!

Ali Fedotowsky, who was the leading lady on Season 6 of the love-match series, has announced that she and husband Kevin Manno are expecting their second child.

"And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter," she wrote alongside a beautiful family photo on Instagram.

In the black-and-white pic, Manno looks on at his bride as their 16-month-old daughter, Molly, points to mom's new baby bump.

Fedotowsky revealed when the baby is due in the form of a hashtag — #May2018.

The couple has made no secret of the fact that they were hoping for a bigger brood soon.

In a July interview with Us Weekly, Fedotowsky said they were "100 percent trying," adding, "We would love to have two, two years apart, because that’s what Kevin and his brother were and they are super, super close."

I'm Mrs. Manno!!! I love you @KevinManno - my husband! Thank you for loving me. I promise to work everyday at being the wife you deserve. Your love makes me better. ❤❤❤ A blog post with A TON of our wedding photos is now up on www.AliLuvs.com (click link in bio) Sorry it took me so long to write it! And a huge thank you to all the incredible people who made this day possible!!!! Especially our planners @leilaklewis, @beinspiredpr & @gatherevents ❤ 📷 credit @brandonkiddphoto - your photos rock! Thank you for all the beautiful memories! We love you all!!! @preciousbloom @terranearesort @foundrentals @minted @soiree8 @modmixstudio @goldcoastallstars @juiceboxmedia @beverlysbakery @mallowmallow @project.photobooth @jennyyoonyc @1011makeup @redletterday_jane @valstefani @monamiebridalsalon @foryourparty @emmawillismakeup @brianacisneros #mannoandwifeo

A post shared by Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (@alifedotowsky) on

The blogger and "Home and Family" personality met Manno two years after splitting from her "Bachelorette" fiance Roberto Martinez.

They become engaged in 2015 and swapped vows in March of this year.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How to survive (and raise siblings) when baby No. 2 arrives

Play Video - 4:21

How to survive (and raise siblings) when baby No. 2 arrives

Play Video - 4:21

More: Parents Pregnancy

TOP