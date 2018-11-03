Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Former "Bachelor" Sean Lowe revealed that his 5-month-old son has been hospitalized at a pediatric intensive care unit.

The reality TV star shared the news in an emotional, yet hopeful, post on Instagram.

"Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen," Lowe, 34, wrote. In the accompanying photo, wife Catherine Giudici Lowe, 32, leans over their son, who is hooked up to oxygen machines, and gently holds his hand.

Lowe went on to explain that they brought baby Isaiah to the pediatrician after he had developed a bad cough. The infant was then admitted to the ICU, where Lowe said he will likely stay for a couple more days.

"He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great," Lowe continued, "and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did."

He added that he and Catherine are staying positive. "We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome."

Earlier this year, the always good-natured Lowe, who also has a 2-year-old son, Samuel, with Catherine, told People magazine how much he loves being a father of two boys.

“I just think it will be so fun to watch them grow up together and be best friends,” he said. “I’m really excited to watch the dynamic as these boys grow into men.”