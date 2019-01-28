Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 28, 2019, 6:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The "Bachelor" family is growing again!

"Bachelor in Paradise" alums Jade Roper Tolbert and husband Tanner Tolbert are expecting baby No. 2! Jade revealed the happy news Monday on Instagram where she shared a pair of adorable pics of her family on the beach.

In the photos, Jade and her hubby are seen beaming along with their 1-year-old daughter, Emerson, aka Emmy. In Jade's hands? A strip of ultrasound photos of their little bundle of joy.

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!" Jade captioned the pics. "We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."

The couple, who met in 2015 on season two of "Bachelor in Paradise," tied the knot during a televised ceremony the following year. They welcomed Emmy four weeks early in August 2017, with Tanner calling the exciting occasion the "best day of my life."

In April 2018, just eight months after Emmy was born, Jade told People the couple hoped to have more children.

"We’re kind of low-key trying for another baby," she revealed. "We’ve been talking about it. We want our kids to be close in age so they’re close siblings, and I’m not getting any younger."

Congrats to the happy family!