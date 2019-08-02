He's home — again.

Earlier this week, Jade Roper revealed that she and her husband, former "Bachelor in Paradise" co-star Tanner Tolbert, welcomed their son to the world in a way they never planned. She gave birth in their bedroom closet.

And now, after a brief detour to the hospital, the family is back, and they now have a name for their baby boy.

Meet Brooks!

"It’s official! Say hello to Brooks Easton Tolbert," the mom wrote alongside a photo of their bundle of joy wrapped up in a blue blanket. "Born July 29th at 10:31 pm in our home, weighing 7lbs 9oz and 20 inches long! He has been the sweetest baby and we are soaking in every single moment!"

And they have a special appreciation for all of those moments after Brooks' dramatic arrival Monday night, which mom referred to as "one of the scariest moments" of her life.

"I’ll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet," she wrote at the time.

With Brooks, who until recently dad simply referred to as "baby boy" and "my lil' homie," and the couple's 23-month-old daughter, Emerson, they are now a family of four.

"Honestly, I was so worried about the moment Emmy would meet her brother for the first time," Roper wrote alongside the first photo of the whole gang together. "But she was such a nurturing big sister, already.

She included an adorable video to prove that point. (Be sure to swipe or click through the post above to see the clip.)

Roper and Tolbert, who fell in love on the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise," in 2015, married in 2016, and it seems their love-match really led to a happily-ever-after for them and their growing family.

Congratulations!