'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcome baby girl

Welcome to the world, little Isabella!

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” cast members Carly Waddell and Evan Bass just welcomed their first child together, Isabella Evelyn Bass.

Waddell, 32, who married her season three co-star last summer, posted a sweet photo announcing the newest addition to the family.

“We are so happy to announce the birth of sweet Isabella Evelyn Bass,” she wrote on Instagram. “She weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and has currently stolen her dad’s heart. The birth was amazing with no complications and I’m high over the moon with happiness ❤️ also high from pain meds.”

Bass, 35, also shared his joy on Instagram. (Swipe through above to see more adorable photos of lsabella.)

“Y’all — she’s perfect,” he wrote. “Isabella Evelyn Bass. My heart is toast. Like toast with jelly cuz my dang heart is shook. I love her I love everyone I love love.”

The proud dad also shared the news on Twitter, saying his daughter has already changed his life, and how proud is of his wife for making the birth "look easy."

NOT LIVE TWEETING TONIGHT BECAUSE ISA-FREAKING-BELLA IS HERE AND SHE HAS CHANGED MY LIFE. Also Carly is a freakin boss and just made the birth look easyyyy âLove yâall! https://t.co/00aRiPcnB1 — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) February 16, 2018

Waddell is also over the moon because she’s no longer the only female in a house full of guys! (Bass has three sons from a previous relationship.)

“IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore!” the new mom wrote on Instagram last year.

Waddell and Bass aren't the first "Bachelor in Paradise" couple to welcome a little one. Show alumni Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert had a baby girl in August 2017.

Congratulations to the happy family!