share tweet pin email

Bachelor Nation gained a new member yesterday!

Jade Roper Tolbert and husband Tanner Tolbert welcomed a baby girl on Thursday morning.

The couple, who met on "Bachelor in Paradise," announced they were expecting in March. The proud dad shared the news of baby Tolbert's arrival on Instagram, saying, "She decided to surprise us and come a little early... but mom and her are doing great... best day of my life."

Love My Girls... @babyjanner arrived this morning at 10:03 AM... she decided to surprise us and come a little early... but mom and her are doing great... Best day of my life A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

The new mom chimed in with a post of her own. "Our little sweetheart is here," Jade wrote. "She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well."

The reality star continued her sweet tribute saying, "Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes."

While they've yet to announce what they'll call the little girl, the couple have been referring to their little one as Baby Janner and even snatched up the social media handles with that name.

Good morning world... A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

The couple, who weren't expecting their bundle of joy until September, recently enjoyed a pre-baby trip to Hawaii complete with a sunrise maternity shoot and relaxation on the beach.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Bachelorette' finale recap: Did Rachel choose bling over love? Play Video - 4:02 'Bachelorette' finale recap: Did Rachel choose bling over love? Play Video - 4:02

Fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" cast member Ashley Iaconetti was among the first to congratulate the couple on social media, saying, "She's the luckiest baby girl."

Congratulations to the happy family!