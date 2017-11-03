Parents

Sean and Catherine Lowe expecting 2nd child — see the cute announcement

There's another "Bachelor" bundle of joy on the way!

Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe, who met on Season 17 of the love-match series, have just announced they're expecting their second child.

BABA NUMBA TWO 👶🏼

A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on

Catherine posted a photo and video to Instagram in which their 1-year-old son, Samuel, helped deliver the happy news. (Be sure to click or swipe through to see it all.)

"Samuel, what's this?" mom asked as she gestured toward her tummy.

"Baba!" he answered.

That explains her caption: "BABA NUMBA TWO."

Minutes later, proud pop Sean shared a similar clip of his from the scene.

It’s happening!

A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on

The fact that their brood is getting bigger should come as no surprise to fans who've followed their relationship from dating to televised wedding and beyond.

Sean and Catherine Lowe open up about 'Bachelor' success

"I want a big family," Catherine told TODAY just months before the birth of their first child. "I'm looking for three biological and two adopted. That's what we're thinking about."

And now they're one step closer to that dream!

