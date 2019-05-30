Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 12:57 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Another "Bachelor" baby is here!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have welcomed their first child, several hours after he posted a photo on Instagram, indicating Burnham was getting ready to deliver the baby.

"IT’S HAPPENING!" he wrote.

Luyendyk, 37, announced on Instagram stories on Wednesday that Burnham had given birth.

“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 Oz. 20cm Long,” he wrote. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

The baby's name has not been revealed.

Burnham, 27, had also posted from the hospital in anticipation of their family expanding.

"Is it time yet?" she wrote.

Luyendyk was certainly ready to become a dad, although he wasn't shy about expressing his love for seeing Burnham pregnant.

"She’s more than ready but I’m going to miss this belly," he wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot back in January, announced they were expecting a little bundle of joy last November.

"It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives," the retired race car driver told Us Weekly at the time.

Luyendyk and Burnham got together on the 22nd season of "The Bachelor." He infamously popped the question to Becca Kufrin in the finale, but then changed his mind and proposed to Burnham on the live aftershow.

The "Bachelor" family welcomed another baby earlier this month, when Whitney Bischoff, who broke off her engagement to Chris Soules' after he selected her during his season, announced she and her husband had a baby boy.