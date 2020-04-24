'Bachelor' alum Michelle Money's daughter leaves hospital after accident left her in coma

Michelle Money's daughter, Brielle Money, is still recovering from the skateboarding accident that left her in a coma, but she just accomplished a huge milestone. The former “Bachelor” contestant’s 15-year-old daughter is out of the hospital — less than four weeks after the horrendous accident.

"26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life," Money, 39, said in a new post on her Instagram "What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing."

Next, the proud mom listed the accomplishments her daughter has made in recent days during her intense recovery.

"Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother," she explained. "Bri’s speech therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has. I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us."

In March, Money took to social media to share the news that Brielle was in a medically induced coma after suffering "serious brain trauma" and a fractured skull in a "terrible skateboarding accident."

Despite many ups and downs since, things seem to looking more hopeful for the reality star's child.

"This girl is a fighter," Money wrote on Friday. "She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us. Never."

Money appeared on the 15th season of the hit ABC dating reality show in 2011, as well as the first season of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2014.