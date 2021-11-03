After a month in Hawaii with wife and fellow "The Bachelor" alum Lauren Burnham and their three young children, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was ready to cut ties with his fertility.

On a recent episode of "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast appropriately titled "The Big Snip," Luyendyk Jr. told podcast host Ashley Iaconetti that although he and Burnham, 29, are enjoying parenthood to daughter Alessi, 2, and boy-girl twins Senna and Lux, who were born in June, he realized during their recent time in Hawaii that it was time to schedule a vasectomy.

Every parent knows that trips are not really "vacations" when they involve small children, and Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham found they were no exception. The couple felt "overwhelmed," he said, noting they had to check 12 bags when flying — and that didn't count the strollers or the car seats.

"It was exhausting," he said, "but they all did really good. If it's not terrible or a complete nightmare, you think, 'Oh, we did it! It wasn't that bad!'" he laughed.

Even in paradise, though, three children under 3 were a lot more difficult to manage without the usual help they have from their parents and luxuries like food delivery.

"It was really challenging because Hawaii doesn't have Postmates," he said. "They don't have grocery stores that are open late... So it was hard with the twins, because there was less help. Like, right now, if I don't want to cook dinner, I just order Postmates. There, you have to go to a grocery store, which, for us, was a 20-minute drive. It was, like, very difficult."

Luyendyk Jr. said the experience in Hawaii led him and Burham to decide as a couple that three children are enough. "I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I'm already 40, guys. I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK."

Though he said they are "obsessed" with their kids, Luyendyk Jr. said parenthood has demanded they be adaptable. "This season of life very difficult," noting the lack of sleep and frequent wake-ups involved. "As a new parent of twins, it's tough. I never realized how tough it would be, but it's tough."

