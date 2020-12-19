'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez defends breastfeeding both her infant and toddler

"Bachelor" alum Bekah Martinez is defending her choice to breastfeed both her children — an infant and toddler — at the same time.

Martinez, 25, is mom to Ruth, who will be 2 in February, and son, Franklin, who was born on June 19, 2020. Martinez shares her kids with boyfriend, Grayston Leonard.

Thursday, Martinez posted in her Instagram stories that her 5-month-old hadn't gained any weight between his two most recent doctor appointments, but her pediatrician assured her he was fine.

"phew today was long," she wrote, adding she had called her lactation consultant after the appointment and felt "even better" after the conversation.

"lactation support is SO important," she wrote.

One of her followers took issue with her post and sent Martinez a direct message: "Maybe because Ruth is stealing his milk."

In a screenshot, Martinez laughed about the DM and cracked a joke.

"omg why did i picture ruth scampering away in the night with her arms full of milk dressed like the hamburglar when i read this?" she wrote.

This isn't the first time Martinez has had to defend her breastfeeding choices on social media. In August, she posted a photo breastfeeding both her kids and got several negative replies.

“Just doin’ my mom thing,” Martinez captioned the Instagram photo.

The post received thousands of comments, with many thanking Martinez for normalizing breastfeeding. But the post also drew criticism for her parenting choice.

"Isn't she a little too big for you to be breastfeeding her..." one person asked, to which Martinez replied, "She's not too big for breastfeeding, but thanks for your concern!"

Studies have shown that breastfeeding in general is associated with greater independence and psychological adjustment in kids, Dr. Joan Meek, a clinical professor at the Florida State University College of Medicine has previously told TODAY.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends mothers breastfeed for the first 12 months and “thereafter for as long as mother and baby desire.” The World Health Organization recommends the practice up to age 2 “or beyond.”

“No one has established the upper limits—at which point the benefits go away,” Meek explained.

After a year, when solid foods are introduced, breastfeeding is less important from a nutritional standpoint, but “there is no psychological harm and no reason to stop,” Meek said.