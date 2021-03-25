Baby unboxing is the newest trend and it's hilarious

Unboxing videos are exactly what they sound like: videos in which people peel away product packaging to reveal what’s inside. Fashion influencers do it all the time with clothing and makeup. It's how YouTube’s biggest star, 9-year-old Ryan Kaji, got his start.

Now, some people “unboxing” babies — and it’s hilarious.

Deon Davis, a musician in Georgia, recently spoofed the trend by reviewing his adorable son, Ayce. The clip currently has more than two million views on TikTok since Davis shared it last month.

“This is my little boy. I just got him about two months ago,” Davis, 28, says as if he’s discussing sneakers. “Good quality hair, the cheeks are very chunky and very kissable.”

Though Davis “recommends” Ayce, he notes that the infant can be quite noisy at times.

“Overall he’s a pretty good baby until he’s hungry and then he goes crazy,” Davis explained.

Hayden Cohen, a Boston-based blogger who regularly parodies influencers, also recently got in on the trend. In his video, Cohen is sspoofs an unboxing with his nephew Rylan.

“Hey guys! I just wanted to hop on here super quickly. I just got a really exciting package in the mail. I feel like I’ve been waiting forever for it,” Cohen announces. “I ordered him, probably like nine months ago and he just came in the mail.”

While gesturing to the yawning newborn, Cohen reveals that Rylan is a size small.

“I probably could have sized down just one to an extra small just because he’s a little bit heavy on my arm,” Cohen says. “My one complaint is that sometimes he pees on me, and I don’t really like that. But other than that, I think he’s the perfect little accessory for spring. So swipe up to get your own!”

The clip is comedy gold, so it should come as no surprise that Cohen was swiftly inundated with comments.

“This is everything. But do you have a discount code?!?!!” one person joked.

Added another, “Thank you for the sizing advice, really helpful.”

As for Davis and baby Ayce, they’re also enjoying viral fame.

“People are saying I’ve made them want to have kids of their own,” Davis told TODAY Parents. “That’s pretty cool!”

