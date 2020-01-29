You've heard AC/DC sing "Thunderstruck," but have you watched a year's worth of baby videos edited together to cover the song?

A New Jersey dad made the ultimate baby video when he took clips of his infant son over the course of a calendar year and edited them to make him "sing" the iconic rock anthem. The baby boy's sneezes, babbles and laughs make up the song's guitar strumming. The video also features multiple clips of "Baby Ryan" hitting the sofa for the bass drum, sneezing for the cymbals and cooing for the guitar.

Since being uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 14, the video has amassed nearly 3 million views.

In an explainer video posted on Facebook, dad Matt MacMillan reveals how he took videos of his son for an entire year. After sorting through the clips, he determined which musical note matched with each sound, then matched each sound with notes from "Thunderstuck."

MacMillan ends his explainer with a simple, "Any requests?"

Here's our request: We hope to see more of his little rock star very soon!

