Spotify just declared Drake's "In My Feelings" the official song of summer, but if the under-5 demographic had a bigger representation on the streaming platform, we're pretty sure we know what would have taken top honors.

As many parents, grandparents and babysitters of a wee one can tell you — or sing and dance for you, if you really pushed them — this season is all about "Baby Shark."

(Doo doo doo doo doo doo!)

Actually, this viral sensation from the folks at Pinkfong, a South Korean children's edutainment company that creates music, videos, stories and more for a global audience, has been around for quite a few seasons. In fact, the video for the "Baby Shark" dance challenge — in which the only challenge is to learn and share the dance itself — dropped on Pinkfong's YouTube channel back in 2016.

But for some reason that only tykes and (and maybe toothy fish) could possibly understand, the catchy tune and oh-so-cute video has recently soared in popularity, making it an almost-inescapable earworm.

If you have any doubts about just how popular it is, take a look at the views on YouTube — 1.65 billion and counting.

Yes, billion-with-a-B.

While adults seem immune to — or, more likely, incredibly irritated by — the simple song's so-called charm, tots just can't get enough of the South Korean hit that kicks off with these lyrics:

"Baby shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) / Baby shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) / Baby shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) / Baby shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) / Baby shark!"

And their obsession isn't limited to the track and the dance video.

The popularity of "Baby Shark" has spawned toys, books, clothes, more music, a stage show, tribute acts and even some spot-on parodies.

In short, "Baby Shark" is everywhere — even in the homes of a few familiar faces.

Over the Labor Day weekend, new mom Cardi B tweeted her take on the ubiquitous lyrics, which prompted Jimmy Fallon to respond, "Welcome to parenthood."

And it wasn't long before our very own Hoda Kotb jumped on the shark train with a response of her own.

Unlike some parents who've been forced to listen to it again and again (and again), Hoda seems to be a fin fan herself, as she added the hashtag "#singproud."

You might as well do just that, because this shark shows no sign of slowing down.

