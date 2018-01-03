Baby makes 7: Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child!

share tweet pin email

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new renovation project on their hands!

The “Fixer Upper” stars revealed they are expecting their fifth child in an Instagram post that went up Tuesday night, right after HGTV aired the latest episode of the couple’s show.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip wrote in the post that debuted Joanna’s baby bump — and showed her husband trying to match the size of her swollen belly with his own.

Chip 43, and Joanna, 39, stunned fans last September when the couple announced plans to end their wildly popularshow with the current fifth season.

"This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment," they said in a post on Joanna's blog. "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our business."

The couple are already the proud parents of Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7, all of whom appear frequently on "Fixer Upper."

On Wednesday morning, Joanna followed up with an Instagram post of her own, a video of the baby's sonogram.

But she let her husband do all the talking the night before, instead teasing Tuesday’s episodeon Instagram as her "all time favorite" because she got to renovate a home for her little sister and her husband, the parents of five and another on the way.

Chip initially dropped some major hints about his own family's upcoming addition before he posted the photo of Joanna's baby bump.

"Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share ... hint #1," he said in both a tweet and Instagram post that featured a video of the couple discussing Joanna’s periodic penchant for putting pickles on ice cream. They also chant “number five” throughout the video.

Chip also went back to Twitter after revealing the couple's news to express his excitement over baby No. 5 — and a few details about the circumstances that led to it.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Chip and Joanna, whose due date has not been revealed, opened up on TODAY last fall about the difficult decision to end the show.

"I realized the show was demanding time from me, and I needed to be giving it to our businesses, to our relationship and my family,” Chip said about the grueling schedule of the show, which is based in their hometown of Waco, Texas.