This adorable 6-month-old has the most amazing hair

There's a rising star on social media who's giving her followers a major case of hair envy, and if you want to know her secret, it's simple.

She was born with it.

The 6-month-old infant, who goes by the name Baby Chanco on her "hair diary" Instagram page, doesn't simply have a fuller head of hair than the average wee one. She has more hair than many adults.

And it's not just the length of her locks that's so impressive — it's the volume!

To fully grasp how bountiful her all-natural bouffant really is, just take a look at Baby Chanco getting the salon treatment in this clip:

Yes, she already has enough hair to spare some for the sake of a stylish new 'do.

Chanco was born in Japan in December, and during her brief time on social media (and on Earth), she's already amassed over 110,000 Instagram followers who admire her mop top.

While her mane is undeniably impressive, Chanco isn't the first baby we've seen with a bushy head of hair.

It may not be a the most common occurrence, but every now and then a shaggy star is born.

And we just love every hair on their heads!