A couple from St. Louis got a gift on 7-Eleven Day this year that was much better than a free Slurpee.

Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown welcomed a baby girl they nicknamed "lady lucky" after J'Aime Brown was born on July 11 (7/11) at 7:11 p.m., weighing exactly 7 pounds and 11 ounces. 7-Eleven then made sure that wasn't the only good news from the day.

The company reached out to the couple with a special gift in honor of the serendipitous timing of J'Aime's birth.

"7-Eleven has pledged $7,111 to the newborn’s college fund to honor her entry to the world on such a special day!" the company told TODAY in a statement. "Along with this pledge, the brand has also provided the family with diapers, 7-Eleven onesies and other newborn goodies to help her parents along the way."

"It's hard for anybody to even get a trust fund for their children," Langford told CNN. "To get a blessing like that, it just helps a lot."

Brown called his newborn daughter "lady lucky" in a Facebook post after her birth, which came on the annual 7-Eleven holiday marked by the convenience store's giveaway of free Slurpees.

Her nickname turned out to be especially true once news of the all the sevens and elevens figuring into her birth was brought to the company's attention.

Brown and Langford, who did not return TODAY's request for comment, have been celebrating their good fortune and the newest addition to their family in a series of Facebook posts. Langford also has a 6-year-old son, who now has a "lucky" little sister.

"Look at my star baby she on the news already, love you baby,'' Brown wrote on Facebook.

Our advice to little J'Aime is to take it slow when she's old enough to celebrate her birthday with her first free Slurpee. That brain freeze can get you.