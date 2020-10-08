Infant son of 'American Idol' alum released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

The infant son of former "American Idol" performer Casey Goode is back home and mostly symptom-free after being hospitalized in the pediatric intensive-care unit with COVID-19 since this past weekend.

Goode, who performs under the name Quigley, shared on her Instagram stories Wednesday that her 2-week-old son, Maximillian, was discharged from the hospital.

"Max is napping and we're going to finish up our quarantine at home," she said in a video.

She added that most of his symptoms are gone, saying he's been "such a trooper."

"His fever hasn't come back since Saturday, his oxygen levels are good, and he is eating and pooping and sleeping. All Goode things," she wrote. "His only symptoms now are just a little nasal congestion and horse voice."

Goode, who was quarantining with her son since Oct. 3, said she has come through it remarkably well herself. She added that she was getting tested for COVID-19 before leaving the hospital and still did not know if she contracted it or not.

"As for me, I'm still not showing any symptoms, which for me is really a miracle because I can't imagine how hard the last five days would have been if I had been sick at the same time of caring for a sick baby," she said in a video.

Goode shared on Instagram Sunday that Max, who was born on Sept. 18, was supposedly exposed to the virus “from direct contact with a medical professional who cared for him."

"This has been a total shock to us," she wrote.

She and husband Alex Goode celebrated Max's return home on Wednesday after his time in the PICU, with Alex sharing a photo on Instagram of him holding their son while wearing a mask.

"The Eagle has landed 🙏🏻 #wearamask" he wrote.