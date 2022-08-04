This baby looks exactly like Woody Harrelson — and the actor thinks so too

They say everyone has a doppelgänger out there in the world.

Danielle Grier Mulvenna, mother of 9-month-old Cora, found her daughter's: actor Woody Harrelson. And we have to agree with Mulvenna — once we saw it, we couldn't unsee it.

On Aug. 3, Mulvenna posted a picture of a smiling Cora to her Twitter account with an accompanying image of a smiling Harrelson.

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon" the tweet reads.

The tweet immediately went viral, garnering a whopping 19.7K retweets and over 369K likes (and counting!) to date.

Mulvenna told TODAY Parents that she never noticed the resemblance Cora had to the "Cheers" actor until a friend suggested it. "Basically we never saw the resemblance until our friend Chris pointed it out at a BBQ. Then once we took that photo of her laughing it was undeniable," Mulvenna said.

When Harrelson saw the tweet, he gave a touching response to finding his twin in a 9-month-old baby girl.

Harrelson posted the side-by-side photo of him with baby Cora to his Instagram, along with a poem titled "Ode to Cora" as the caption:

"Ode to Cora/ You’re an adorable child/ Flattered to be compared/ You have a wonderful smile/ I just wish I had your hair"

"We’re so touched by Woody’s response — it’s a great lookalike to have if you’re going to have one," Mulvenna said.

Mulvenna also replied to Harrelson's Instagram post, sharing her gratitude for the actor's funny response to the tweet: "You’ve made our day ❤️ can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you have another fan for life xxx"

Commenters to the original tweet had plenty to say.

One user wrote: "Omg she really does! A much much cuter Woody though but Woody nonetheless!"

Another wrote: "I can't unseeit, so CUTE!!!!!!"

"We thought it would maybe get a couple of likes from our friends and family but we’ve been blown away by how far it’s reached," Mulvenna said.