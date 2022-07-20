Woman posed as nurse, tried to steal newborn from California hospital, officials say

A woman who dressed up as a nurse and attempted to steal a newborn baby from a California hospital’s maternity ward has been arrested and is being held on $1 million bail.

The woman entered Riverside University Health System — Medical Center in Moreno Valley on July 14, where hospital staff alerted deputies on site of a person “impersonating a nurse on campus” around 10:30 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Jesenea Miron, 23, of Moreno Valley, entered the hospital posing as a newly hired nurse and gained access to the area where newborns were, the sheriff’s office said.

She entered a patient’s hospital room, identified herself as a nurse and “attempted to take their newborn infant,” the release stated.

Hospital staff confronted Miron, who fled the scene, according to the release.

The baby and the mother were not harmed in the incident, NBC Los Angeles reported. Officials haven’t shared any motive behind her brazen actions.

Miron was later arrested in the 11000 block of Weber Street in Moreno Valley and booked on kidnapping and child stealing charges, jail records show.

Authorities said additional items “of evidentiary value” were found inside the residence.

Miron remains behind bars at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility with her next court date set for Tuesday.

NBC News has reached out to her attorney for comment.

