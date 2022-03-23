Wolf Van Halen has a saucy response to the name change of Kylie Jenner’s baby

Wolf Van Halen has had a very specific reaction to the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dropped "Wolf" as the name of their 2-month-old son.

And it isn't printable here.

Basically, the son of Valerie Bertinelli and the late Eddie Van Halen, 31, tweeted out two words on Monday in response to a Billboard article about the baby's name change: "THANK F----"

Wolfgang Van Halen performing with Mammoth WVH at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia in October 2021. Scott Legato / Getty Images

Which about sums it up for the musician, and possibly other similarly-named people who prefer not be part of some Wolf pack.

After the response went viral, he tweeted again with an incredulous: "Hahaha what the f---"

Of course, the only son of Van Halen and Bertinelli isn't really named just "Wolf" — he's "Wolfgang." Not to split hairs.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2018. Getty Images

"FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore," Jenner posted in an Instagram story on Monday. "We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The parents have not shared a new name for the baby. Scott and Jenner, who have been together since 2017, also have a daughter, Stormi, 4.

Van Halen, who once played in his father's band Van Halen, has continued to rock out on guitar in his own group, Mammoth WVH.