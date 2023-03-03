45 winter baby names for boys and girls

Parents having children December through March might be interested in winter baby names that are reflective of the season.

Babies born in winter are special gifts, whether they arrive days before Christmas, kick off the new year in January, or deliver Valentine’s Day love.

Popular winter names for girls include Aspen and Neve, while parents of sons may choose Blaze or Wolf.

Even babies not born during winter months may have a moniker like January or Neve, because it holds special meaning for mom and dad, or is symbolic to the family.

Famous personalities — including bands — with names and nicknames inspired by winter include: January Jones, Ice T, Coldplay, Vanilla Ice, Snow Patrol, LL Cool J, Ariel Winter, Holly Madison, Neve Campbell and Robin Williams.

Celebrities who chose winter-inspired baby names include: North (Kim Kardashian), Stormi and Aire (Kylie Jenner), Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet), Jagger Snow (Ashlee Simpson), Winter Mercy (Alanis Morissette) and Lyra Antarctica (Ed Sheeran).

While some parents may opt for a winter name for their newborn, Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, says that modern baby naming is all about style, not season.

“Once upon a time, a baby named April was most likely to be born in April, and a Natalie in December,” Wattenberg explains. “But the calendar simply isn’t a significant factor in 21st century baby naming.”

45 Winter Baby Names

Whether you’re expecting a special wintertime delivery or the winter months hold unique meaning to you, consider one of these top winter baby names:

Aster

Bodhi

Storm

Eira

Aspen

Bianca

Amethyst

Colden

December

January

Douglas

Holly

Noel

Haukea

Flykra

Ember

North

Snow

Turquoise

Blaze

Winter

Stella

Alaska

Jasper

Neve

Crispin

Zev

Frost

Holiday

Ivy

Lux

Seren

Fannar

Kari

Winnie

Neva

Nia

Zohar

Robin

Whittaker

Wolf

Lumi

Tushar

Chan

Himesh

