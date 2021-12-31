'I’ve never worried so much in my life': Watch Bindi Irwin gush over baby Grace

Bindi Irwin's baby daughter, Grace Warrior, made her television debut on the season 4 premiere of "Crikey! It’s the Irwins," airing New Year’s Day on the Animal Planet and Discovery+.

Grace, wearing a sweet pink knitted cap, can be seen in Irwin's arms in a new sneak preview video from the episode. The baby's dad, Irwin's hubby Chandler Powell, 25, is also seen cooing over his little girl.

"Motherhood has been the greatest adventure of my entire life," Irwin gushes in a voiceover as she's seen kissing Grace, just three months old when the footage was shot, during a walk through the family's wildlife conservation site.

Before long, Irwin's younger brother, Robert Irwin, 23, and mother, Terri Iriwn, 57, show up to join the family's stroll. "What do you think of the world?" Bindi Irwin asks her daughter, who was born on March 25.

The beaming mom speaks directly to camera about Grace's personality. "She's so cute because she smiles with her whole body," she says of Grace.

"I love that every day brings a new happy moment, a new challenge," she adds.

As the group comes across a group of rhinoceroses, Irwin asks Grace, "Can you spot the rhinos? They’ve spotted you."

Of course, motherhood isn't all cooing over cuteness, as Irwin has been learning over the past nine months.

"I've never worried so much in my life," she reveals. "Because I want her to be absolutely healthy and happy 100% of the time."

"But I'm also happier than ever just being with my family and enjoying time together," she adds.

The video also includes emotional footage of Irwin as a little girl listening as her late father, famed wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, tells her how much he wants her to be a "wildlife warrior" like him.

Steve Irwin died in 2006 at age 44 after being stung by a sting ray.

"Dad definitely passed on his passion for wildlife," Bindi Irwin tells viewers. "And for me and Robert, it means so much to us to be able to carry on Dad’s legacy, and I hope to inspire Grace as well."

The preview concludes with Bindi Irwin predicting that little Grace will fit right in with the adventurous family. "I have a feeling she’s going to take on the world. She’s going to be our own little hurricane."

Just last week, Irwin posted a cute pic on Instagram of baby Grace celebrating her first Christmas. In the photo, Grace wears a pretty red dress emblazoned with gold lettering that reads "My first Christmas."

"Celebrating 9 months with this cutie on Christmas Day," Irwin captioned the shot.

