Rams’ Van Jefferson reveals name of son born on Super Bowl night

Van Jefferson's new son's name might be the best thing you'll hear all day.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver revealed what he decided to call his child in a new interview with People.

“We decided on Champ Jefferson,” he said. “It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had.”

Jefferson and his wife Samaria welcomed Champ shortly after the Rams won the Super Bowl last week.

During the game, Samaria went into labor and had to be carried out of the stadium on a stretcher, per eyewitnesses.

But once the game wrapped, Jefferson immediately headed to the hospital with their 5-year-old daughter, Bella.

“It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl,” he said on Instagram Live when he announced Champ's birth.

Jefferson also shared a photo of him holding his baby boy and the Vince Lombardi trophy. He captioned the pics, "Too much to be thankful for….🖤."

Before Jefferson and Samaria decided on naming their son Champ, they revealed a few suggestions they had in mind for their sweet baby boy.

“After he was born, Van walked into the room and he said, ‘I have a great idea for a name: Wynn Jefferson,’” Samaria shared on the 3rd Hour of TODAY last week. “We’re torn between Wynn and Miles Jefferson.”

TODAY Parents conducted a survey to see which baby name readers liked best. Of more than 7,700 respondents, 64 percent preferred Wyn while 36 percent thought Miles would be the better option.

The couple also talked about how Bella has been adapting to being an older sister.

"She loves it. She was talking about her baby brother for days leading up," Samaria said before imitating her daughter. "'When is he going to be here?' 'When is he going to be here?' She absolutely loves him."

In September, Samaria announced that she was pregnant when she shared a video of her, Jefferson, and their daughter walking on the beach. Jefferson is also father to a 4-year-old son from another relationship, according to People.

"7 years ago, Sept 19, 2014, the day you asked me to be your girlfriend in high school. We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world, and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup," she captioned the post.

"To 7 years later, and that 16 year old HS girlfriend is now your wife AND mother to our second child together 💍🤰🏽," Samaria continued.

"To my husband and to my newest baby, I love you," she added.