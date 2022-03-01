They’re in the US. Their babies were born in Ukraine. Now they’re working to get them out

The parents of newborn twins born via surrogate in Ukraine are scrambling to get the babies safely to their home in Georgia as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

Lenny and Moishe Spektor were born premature last week in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, at a little more than 32 weeks.

The twins’ parents, Alex Spektor and Irma Nuñez, were in the United States and unable to be with their surrogate when she gave birth.

“It’s unimaginable, what can I say? It’s impossible to wrap your mind around,” Spektor told TODAY in an interview that aired Tuesday.

Spektor and Nuñez are searching for a hospital with a basement bomb shelter, while also trying to get the babies safely out of the country. Their efforts, however, are complicated by the twins’ health.

“The fact that they’re premature plays against us,” Spektor said. “So there’s a conflict. They need to stay put. We need to take them out.”

Moishie has had problems breathing, and Spektor and Nuñez have had to try and find special preemie milk. Russia’s military aggression has made things even more difficult.

“I talked to this pharmacy in the morning. By afternoon, when one of our contacts got there, it was already shelled and it was closed,” Spektor said.

Spektor says they were able to locate the necessary milk, while noting a pediatrician and the surrogate are looking after the boys.

Surrogacy provider Adonis Fertility International says nearly 100 clients in the United States and Canada are feeling the effects of the conflict in Ukraine, with some surrogates yet to give birth and some parents stuck in the country with their newborn children.

Spektor hopes that President Biden can take action to help them get their babies or even transport them to a different city in Ukraine.

“Just get our babies out,” he said. “Or, if that’s not possible, at least to Lviv, somewhere westward, where they would be safe.”