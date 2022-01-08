Kristen Welker shares cute moment her daughter saw snow for 1st time

There's a first time for everything!

Weekend TODAY co-anchor Kristen Welker shared a beautiful moment on Instagram earlier this week. The journalist showed the first time her 6-month-old daughter, Margot Lane, saw snow and it's almost too cute for words.

"The excitement of seeing snow for the first time!" Kristen captioned the picture of Margot peering outside while pressing her left hand onto the windowpane. "What a beautiful start to 2022. Happy New Year everyone!"

Fans were excited to see Kristen's adorable snapshot.

"That’s a great picture!!💕," one person commented.

Another added, "Love your Margot🥰! Happy New Year 🎊" while a third chimed in, "So precious! ❤️❤️😍."

On Saturday, Kristen spoke with her co-anchor Peter Alexander about all the snow they've received in Washington, D.C. after a blizzard hit the region earlier this week.

"Good week in this part of the country for a snowball fight," Peter said. "Our girls were out of school all week with one snow day after another. We just got hammered here in the D.C. area."

"We got hammered. Margot got to see her first snow," Kristen replied.

"So fun!" Peter said.

"I think we were a little bit more excited than she was!" Kristen joked.

Last June, Kristen welcomed her daughter with the help of a surrogate with her husband, John Hughes. She recalled what it was like to assist with her baby's birth to Hoda Kotb three months later.

“At first I said, ‘Am I going to know what to do?’” she told Hoda on her SiriusXM radio show.

But as it turned out, Kristen didn't have to worry. “As she was being born, I stretch my hands out … and in that moment, Hoda, all of that self-doubt went away,” Kristen explained. “All I felt was this bond and this overwhelming sense of love and connection that I’d never felt for another human being before.”

Kristen said that she was so in love with Margot that she "just talked to her the whole ride home" from the hospital as her husband drove them in the car.

“We held hands … her little finger grasped onto my finger. It was incredible. I stared at her and I thought, ‘I can’t believe she’s mine,'" Kristen said. "'And I just hope I don’t ever let her down. I just want to give her the world.’”

