Tarek El Moussa’s kids help him and Heather Rae reveal baby’s gender

It’s a boy!

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa just learned they’re expecting a son, and “The Flipping El Moussas” co-stars wasted no time sharing that happy news with their fans and followers on social media.

Over the weekend, the couple threw a gender reveal party, and a video they shared on Instagram shows them setting off confetti cannons and celebrating as soon as they saw blue bits flying through the air.

"Baby boy El Moussa," the mom-to-be wrote in the caption, along with a blue heart emoji, that accompanied the clip.

The real estate and reality TV stars had Tarek's kids — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — by their side for the sweet reveal.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, along with his kids, Taylor and Brayden, on their way to the gender reveal party. heatherraeyoung via Instagram

The kids even had confetti cannons of their own, however Brayden's didn't fire off when everyone else's did.

But, as a clip posted to Heather Rae's Instagram story proved, Dad made sure the soon-to-be big brother didn't miss out on any of the fun.

Dad to the rescue! heatherraeyoung via Instagram

While the dress code seemed casual, at least for the guys, Heather Rae wore a silky white gown to the event.

The dress was both sleeveless and backless, but the backside featured an important detail made especially for the day.

heatherraeyoung via Instagram

"Baby El Moussa" was spelled out in gems and draped just above her waist.

The couple, who wed in October 2021, announced that they were expecting a baby less than two weeks ago. At the time, in an interview with People, the 34-year-old explained the pregnancy came as an early surprise to them while they were preparing to try to conceive via IVF.

“It was a huge shock,” she said. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

But in this case, she couldn't be happier that things didn't go according to plan.

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she added. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”