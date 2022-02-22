IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The top 100 Spanish baby girl names 

Expect to see more names like Camila, Sofia, and Liliana.
The biggest trend for Spanish girl names is that more and more parents are choosing them, according to one naming expert.
By Kait Hanson

Considering a Spanish name for your baby girl? Top choices for Spanish girl names in the United States include Sofia, Liliana, and Isla.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond, the most popular Spanish girl names in the U.S. tend to mirror popularity in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

"They may also may honor Latinx celebrities," Redmond told TODAY Parents, of Spanish baby names.

Top 5 Spanish girl names and what they mean:

  1. Camila –“Young ceremonial attendant”
  2. Sofia — “Wise”
  3. Valentina — “Strength, health”
  4. Ximena — “Son”
  5. Liliana — “Lily”

Other popular names among Spanish parents in the U.S. include Olivia, Isabella, Isla, Luna and Arianna.

Trends in Spanish girl names

The biggest trend may be that Spanish names for girls are getting more popular in the U.S.

"Hispanic parents are more likely to use Spanish names, including non-Anglicized ones that are harder for English-speakers to pronounce, such as Ximena," Redmond said. "Non-Hispanic parents might also be attracted to romantic and feminine Spanish names for girls."

Popular names in Spain for girl babies are Lucia, Sofia, Martina, Maria, and Julia.

Top 100 Spanish girl names in the United States:

  1. Isla
  2. Lola
  3. Elena
  4. Maya
  5. Isabella
  6. Emilia
  7. Isabel
  8. Jade
  9. Dolores
  10. Esmeralda
  11. Ramona
  12. Liliana
  13. Gabriella
  14. Alicia
  15. Rosalind
  16. Paloma
  17. Marisol
  18. Alisha
  19. Savannah
  20. Carmen
  21. Rosa
  22. Angelina
  23. Catalina
  24. Mercedes
  25. Adelina
  26. Teresa
  27. Viviana
  28. Sierra
  29. Eleanora
  30. Mariana
  31. Rio
  32. Arlo
  33. Valencia
  34. Theresa
  35. Lula
  36. Arely
  37. Luciana
  38. Anita
  39. Solana
  40. Georgina
  41. Reina
  42. Elvira
  43. Serafina
  44. Lucinda
  45. Mariposa
  46. Verena
  47. Tia
  48. Ana
  49. Linda
  50. Belinda
  51. Lolita
  52. Vida
  53. Elisa
  54. Neva
  55. Luz
  56. Gabriela
  57. Araceli
  58. Jada
  59. Julieta
  60. Laia
  61. Melia
  62. Fifi
  63. Pilar
  64. Silvia
  65. Felicia
  66. Esperanza
  67. Rey
  68. Dia
  69. Rafaela
  70. Diablo
  71. Celestina
  72. Jacinda
  73. Lorena
  74. Marisa
  75. Estrella
  76. Perla
  77. Ximena
  78. Rosalia
  79. Itzel
  80. Pepita
  81. Lumina
  82. Jacinta
  83. Ria
  84. Faustina
  85. Beatriz
  86. Chara
  87. Soledad
  88. Marianna
  89. Fernanda
  90. Raquel
  91. Reyna
  92. Leya
  93. Eloisa
  94. Leocadia
  95. Tilda
  96. Margarita
  97. Martina
  98. Aitana
  99. Yolanda
  100. Aranza

