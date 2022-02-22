The top 100 Spanish baby girl names 

Considering a Spanish name for your baby girl? Top choices for Spanish girl names in the United States include Sofia, Liliana, and Isla.
According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond, the most popular Spanish girl names in the U.S. tend to mirror popularity in Mexico and other Latin American countries.
"They may also may honor Latinx celebrities," Redmond told TODAY Parents, of Spanish baby names.
Top 5 Spanish girl names and what they mean:
- Camila –“Young ceremonial attendant”
- Sofia — “Wise”
- Valentina — “Strength, health”
- Ximena — “Son”
- Liliana — “Lily”
Other popular names among Spanish parents in the U.S. include Olivia, Isabella, Isla, Luna and Arianna.
Trends in Spanish girl names
The biggest trend may be that Spanish names for girls are getting more popular in the U.S.
"Hispanic parents are more likely to use Spanish names, including non-Anglicized ones that are harder for English-speakers to pronounce, such as Ximena," Redmond said. "Non-Hispanic parents might also be attracted to romantic and feminine Spanish names for girls."
Popular names in Spain for girl babies are Lucia, Sofia, Martina, Maria, and Julia.
Top 100 Spanish girl names in the United States:
- Isla
- Lola
- Elena
- Maya
- Isabella
- Emilia
- Isabel
- Jade
- Dolores
- Esmeralda
- Ramona
- Liliana
- Gabriella
- Alicia
- Rosalind
- Paloma
- Marisol
- Alisha
- Savannah
- Carmen
- Rosa
- Angelina
- Catalina
- Mercedes
- Adelina
- Teresa
- Viviana
- Sierra
- Eleanora
- Mariana
- Rio
- Arlo
- Valencia
- Theresa
- Lula
- Arely
- Luciana
- Anita
- Solana
- Georgina
- Reina
- Elvira
- Serafina
- Lucinda
- Mariposa
- Verena
- Tia
- Ana
- Linda
- Belinda
- Lolita
- Vida
- Elisa
- Neva
- Luz
- Gabriela
- Araceli
- Jada
- Julieta
- Laia
- Melia
- Fifi
- Pilar
- Silvia
- Felicia
- Esperanza
- Rey
- Dia
- Rafaela
- Diablo
- Celestina
- Jacinda
- Lorena
- Marisa
- Estrella
- Perla
- Ximena
- Rosalia
- Itzel
- Pepita
- Lumina
- Jacinta
- Ria
- Faustina
- Beatriz
- Chara
- Soledad
- Marianna
- Fernanda
- Raquel
- Reyna
- Leya
- Eloisa
- Leocadia
- Tilda
- Margarita
- Martina
- Aitana
- Yolanda
- Aranza
