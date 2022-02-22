The top 100 Spanish baby girl names 

Considering a Spanish name for your baby girl? Top choices for Spanish girl names in the United States include Sofia, Liliana, and Isla.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond, the most popular Spanish girl names in the U.S. tend to mirror popularity in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

"They may also may honor Latinx celebrities," Redmond told TODAY Parents, of Spanish baby names.

Top 5 Spanish girl names and what they mean:

Camila –“Young ceremonial attendant” Sofia — “Wise” Valentina — “Strength, health” Ximena — “Son” Liliana — “Lily”

Other popular names among Spanish parents in the U.S. include Olivia, Isabella, Isla, Luna and Arianna.

Trends in Spanish girl names

The biggest trend may be that Spanish names for girls are getting more popular in the U.S.

"Hispanic parents are more likely to use Spanish names, including non-Anglicized ones that are harder for English-speakers to pronounce, such as Ximena," Redmond said. "Non-Hispanic parents might also be attracted to romantic and feminine Spanish names for girls."

Popular names in Spain for girl babies are Lucia, Sofia, Martina, Maria, and Julia.

Top 100 Spanish girl names in the United States:

Isla Lola Elena Maya Isabella Emilia Isabel Jade Dolores Esmeralda Ramona Liliana Gabriella Alicia Rosalind Paloma Marisol Alisha Savannah Carmen Rosa Angelina Catalina Mercedes Adelina Teresa Viviana Sierra Eleanora Mariana Rio Arlo Valencia Theresa Lula Arely Luciana Anita Solana Georgina Reina Elvira Serafina Lucinda Mariposa Verena Tia Ana Linda Belinda Lolita Vida Elisa Neva Luz Gabriela Araceli Jada Julieta Laia Melia Fifi Pilar Silvia Felicia Esperanza Rey Dia Rafaela Diablo Celestina Jacinda Lorena Marisa Estrella Perla Ximena Rosalia Itzel Pepita Lumina Jacinta Ria Faustina Beatriz Chara Soledad Marianna Fernanda Raquel Reyna Leya Eloisa Leocadia Tilda Margarita Martina Aitana Yolanda Aranza

