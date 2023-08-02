Serena Williams captures sister Venus’ hilarious reaction to her baby’s gender reveal

Serena Williams is having some fun at her sister’s expense.

Williams posted a TikTok video this week poking fun at sister Venus Williams' confused reaction to seeing yellow while cutting into a cake during Serena’s gender reveal for her second child.

In the clip, Serena cuts into the cake while an excited Venus is in the background, anxiously jumping up and down while clapping.

“It’s yellow!” someone exclaims, while the camera pans in on Venus, who seems flummoxed by what she just saw, as equations float across the screen.

“The greatest part of the reveal was watching #venuswilliams in the background,” Serena captioned the post, while using a bunch of hashtags, including #funny, #comedy,#tiktokviral, #shocking and #funnyclip.

Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, were joined by their 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., when they announced they were having another girl in a much more elaborate gender reveal (featuring a drone!) that Serena posted on her YouTube page.

Yellow cake = ?!?! @serena via TikTok

This isn’t the first time Serena has had some fun at her expense with her pregnancy.

“I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back,” she joked about her figure while posting a picture of herself on Instagram in May.

Williams and Ohanian announced her pregnancy in May. She had life-threatening complications after the emergency C-section birth of Alexis in 2017, an experience that Ohanian says has prepped them the second time around.

“We’re ... obviously taking every precaution and doing everything we can to make sure everything goes smoothly for Serena,” Ohanian told People in July.

“We’re not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life,” he said.

“I can’t believe how much went wrong on the way to meeting her,” Williams said in her 2018 HBO documentary series, “Being Serena.” “I almost died.”

“I ended up getting a pulmonary embolism in my lung, then I had a blood clot in my leg, and they ended up having to insert a filter in me to keep any more blood clots from coming and forming,” Williams told TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer in 2018 about the birth.