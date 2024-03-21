Looking for Scottish girl names? Scotland is known for its enchanting castles, lush rolling hills and friendly people. The Celtic country has also inspired some beautiful baby names for girls.

Fiona is the most well-known Scottish girl name, according to Laura Wattenberg, author of “The Baby Name Wizard," and creator of Namerology.

"It starts and ends with Fiona," Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. "There are tons of popular Irish names for girls in America, everything from Maureen to Deidre and Maeve. But we don’t really have a clear sense of Scottish style here. There just isn’t a tradition of popular crossovers like we have with Ireland."

To achieve a Scottish sound, Wattenberg says that some parents give their baby girl a traditionally male name such as Finlay or Rory. Some moms and dads will choose a Scottish surname such as Mackenzie and use it as a first name for their bundle of joy. A popular Scottish nickname is Maisie, which comes from the Gaelic name Mairead.

You can also draw inspiration from Scottish islands. And the good news is there are many Scottish girl names to choose from.

“For some reason, the islands around Scotland have super stylish names,” Wattenberg says. “Isla, Skye, Iona, Ailsa: Those are all beautiful choices.”

52 Scottish Girl Names

Here are more Scottish girl names to consider for your daughter: