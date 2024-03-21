IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop TODAY All Stars: Vote for your favorite spring finds

Here are 52 Scottish names to consider for your daughter

Looking for the perfect Scottish name for your little bairn? Start here.
Portrait of Baby Girl
Fiona is the most popular Scottish name for girls in the United States.Jutta Klee / Fstop via Getty Images
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Looking for Scottish girl names? Scotland is known for its enchanting castles, lush rolling hills and friendly people. The Celtic country has also inspired some beautiful baby names for girls. 

Fiona is the most well-known Scottish girl name, according to Laura Wattenberg, author of “The Baby Name Wizard," and creator of Namerology.

"It starts and ends with Fiona," Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. "There are tons of popular Irish names for girls in America, everything from Maureen to Deidre and Maeve. But we don’t really have a clear sense of Scottish style here. There just isn’t a tradition of popular crossovers like we have with Ireland."

To achieve a Scottish sound, Wattenberg says that some parents give their baby girl a traditionally male name such as Finlay or Rory. Some moms and dads will choose a Scottish surname such as Mackenzie and use it as a first name for their bundle of joy. A popular Scottish nickname is Maisie, which comes from the Gaelic name Mairead.

You can also draw inspiration from Scottish islands. And the good news is there are many Scottish girl names to choose from.

“For some reason, the islands around Scotland have super stylish names,” Wattenberg says. “Isla, Skye, Iona, Ailsa: Those are all beautiful choices.”

More baby-naming inspiration

52 Scottish Girl Names

Here are more Scottish girl names to consider for your daughter:

  • Aila
  • Ailsa
  • Ainsley
  • Alanna
  • Alba
  • Anice
  • Annabel
  • Bonnie
  • Caitriona
  • Catriona
  • Eilidh
  • Elspeth
  • Evanna
  • Fiona
  • Gwendolyn
  • Ishbel
  • Isla
  • Elsbeth 
  • Isobel
  • Kenna
  • Lachlan
  • Lorna
  • Maisie
  • Morag
  • Moira
  • Murdina
  • Nessa
  • Rona
  • Rowan
  • Seonaid
  • Sheena
  • Skye
  • Sorcha
  • Tamsin
  • Una
  • Aria
  • Blair
  • Deirdre
  • Fenella
  • Finlay
  • Fionnuala
  • Lileas
  • Mhairi
  • Seona
  • Greer
  • Gretna
  • Marsaili
  • Mairi
  • Iona
  • Eilish
  • Morna
Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.