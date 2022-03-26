Sam Hunt, Hannah Fowler expecting baby girl amidst divorce

Country music star Sam Hunt and his estranged wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are expecting their first child together this spring.

Hunt discussed the exciting addition for the first time publicly while he was a guest co-host on Country Countdown USA.

“I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way,” he told host Lon Helton. “I have a baby coming in about 8 weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

Hunt, 37, has already started seeking out advice about fatherhood from friends and fellow musicians, including country singer Russell Dickerson, who has a one-year-old son with his wife, Kailey Dickerson.

“I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain,” Hunt explained. “Over the last four to five years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So I feel I’m ready for it.”

Sam Hunt and Hannah Fowler attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Shearer / WireImage

As for what he and Fowler intend on naming their daughter, no decisions have been made on that front and likely won’t be made until she’s born.

“Not yet, we’re thinking about it,” he told Helton. “I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best.”

Neither Hunt nor Fowler have shared any additional details about their impending parenthood other than the singer’s appearance on the radio show this week.

News of Fowler’s pregnancy was first revealed last month after she filed for divorce from Hunt in Tennessee on February 18, after nearly five years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in April 2017 after dating on and off for several years.

Documents that were obtained by NBC News cited irreconcilable differences and confirmed that Fowler was expecting a child with the singer in May. The paperwork also listed inappropriate marital conduct and adultery as reasons for the divorce.

Fowler asked for alimony, child support, and primary custody of the child in the filing, also requesting that their shared property be “subject to an equitable division by the Court.”