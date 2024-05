135 saint names for girls that will perfectly fit your little angel

Girl names that are inspired by saints range from the familiar to the unique. After all, saint names for girls — and their meanings — are as varied as the saints themselves.

Looking for a saint name that means strong? Look no further than Irmina and its variants: Irmine, Irma and Erma. Or maybe you've always loved the name Sarah but wondered about its meaning. Don't fret, it means "princess" making it the perfect moniker for yours.

TODAY looked at GNM.com for saint names for girls. Good News Ministries is a faith-based website that provides “the true teachings of the Catholic Church and Holy Scripture in a way that increases your faith and empowers you to grow stronger spiritually.” The list of 135 saint names for girls includes alternate spellings, nicknames and the meaning of each.