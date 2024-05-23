162 saint names for baby boys that aren’t John or Peter 

Saint names for baby boys are as varied as the saints themselves. While most prospective parents are familiar with names like Peter or John, saint names for boys range from the popular to the obscure.
When was the last time you met a baby boy named Boniface? It’s a saint name for a boy that means doer of good things. Or Benedict — a name that’s often associated with betrayal (Benedict Arnold anyone?) but means blessing, which a baby boy is for certain.
TODAY took a look at GNM.com for saint names for boys. Good News Ministries is a Catholic website. The list of saint names for boys includes alternate spellings, nicknames, and the meaning of each.
Saint names for baby boys
- Aaron. Meaning: lofty mountain
- Abraham, Abram. Meaning: father of many
- Adam, Adan. Meaning: first of the Earth
- Adrian. Meaning: brave
- Alan, Alain, Allan, Allen: Meaning: harmony
- Alban. Meaning: white
- Albert. Meaning: illustrious
- Alexander, Alistair, Alec, Alex, Alejandro, Sacha, Sandor. Meaning: helper of people
- Alexis, Alex, Alexei, Alexius, Sasha. Meaning: helper
- Aloysius, Louis, Alois, Lewis, Ludwig, Luigi, Luis. Meaning: famous warrior
- Alphonse. Meaning: eager for battle
- Ambrose. Meaning: immortal
- Angel, Angelo. Meaning: angel
- Andrew, Andre, Andreas, Andres, Drew. Meaning: manly
- Anselm. Meaning: divine helmet
- Anthony, Tony, Anton, Antonio, Antony. Meaning: priceless
- Arnold. Meaning: strength of an eagle
- Augustine, August, Austin, Augustin. Meaning: majestic
- Barnabas, Barnaby. Meaning: son of consolation
- Bartholomew, Bart, Bartel, Barry. Meaning: son of Talmai
- Basil, Vasily, Vassily. Meaning: royal
- Bede. Meaning: life
- Benedict, Benoit, Bennett, Benito. Meaning: blessing
- Benjamin, Benson. Meaning: son of the right-hand
- Bernard, Barnard. Meaning: bold as a bear
- Blaise, Blas. Meaning: babbler
- Bonaventure. Meaning: good attempt
- Boniface. Meaning: doer of good things
- Brendan, Brandon, Brennan. Meaning: sword
- Brian, Bryan, Bryant. Meaning: strong
- Brice, Bruce. Meaning: breach
- Bruno. Meaning: brown
- Camillus, Camille, Camillo. Meaning: temple servant
- Carl, Charles, Carlo, Carlos, Carroll, Cary, Karl, Karol. Meaning: strong
- Casimir, Cass, Casper. Meaning: peaceful
- Chad. Meaning: martial
- Charles, Carl, Carlo, Carlos, Carroll, Cary, Karl, Karol. Meaning: strong
- Christian. Meaning: anointed, belonging to Christ
- Christopher, Cristobal, Chris. Meaning: Christ-bearer
- Clair, Clare, Clarus, Clarence. Meaning: clear
- Claude, Claudius. Meaning: lame
- Clement. Meaning: merciful
- Colin, Columban, Colman, Colum, Cullen. Meaning: dove
- Cornelius, Connor, Conor, Cornel, Neal, Neil. Meaning: horn
- Crispin. Meaning: curly-haired
- Cyril, Cyr, Kyril. Meaning: lordly
- Damian, Damiano, Damien, Damon. Meaning: tamer
- Daniel, Dan, Niel. Meaning: the Lord is judge
- David. Meaning: beloved
- Denis, Dennis, Dion, Sidney, Sydney. Meaning: wild, frenzied
- Dominic, Domingo, Dominick. Meaning: I belong to the Lord
- Donald. Meaning: dark stranger
- Edmund. Meaning: happy protection
- Edward. Meaning: prosperous guardian
- Edwin. Meaning: prosperous friend
- Elias, Elijah. Meaning: the Lord is God
- Emil, Emile, Emilian, Emilion, Emilius: Meaning: excelling
- Emmanuel, Immanuel, Manuel. Meaning: God with us
- Eric, Erick, Erich. Meaning: ever-ruler
- Ernest. Meaning: serious
- Eugene, Gene. Meaning: well born
- Eustace. Meaning: fruitful
- Fabian. Meaning: prosperous farmer
- Felix, Felician, Felicio. Meaning: happy
- Ferdinand, Fernando, Ferde, Fernand, Hernando. Meaning: adventurous
- Fidelis, Fidel. Meaning: faithful
- Francis, Frank, Franz, Francesco, Francisco, Franco, Francois. Meaning: free
- Frederick, Fred, Federico, Frederic, Friedrich. Meaning: peace-ruler
- Gabriel. Meaning: God’s strength
- Geoffrey, Godfrey, Jeffrey, Jeff, Gottfried, Goffredo. Meaning: God’s peace
- George, Georges, Giorgio, Igor, Jorge, Jurgen. Meaning: farmer
- Gerald, Geraldo, Garcia, Jerold. Meaning: spear rule
- Gerard, Gerhard, Gerado, Girado, Girard. Meaning: strong spear
- Germain. Meaning: kin
- Gervais, Gervas, Jarvis, Jervis. Meaning: spear servant
- Gilbert. Meaning: bright pledge
- Giles. Meaning: pledge
- Gregory. Meaning: watchman
- Guy, Guido. Meaning: guide
- Harvey, Herve. Meaning: warrior
- Henry, Hank, Harry, Emeric, Enrico, Heinrich, Henri, Rico. Meaning: home ruler
- Herbert. Meaning: shining warrior
- Herman, Armand, Ernan, Germain, German, Hermann, Herme, Hernando. Meaning: soldier
- Hilary, Hilarion, Hilaire. Meaning: merry
- Hubert, Umberto. Meaning: bright mind
- Hugh, Hughes, Hugo, Ugo. Meaning: thought
- Ignatius, Ignace, Ignazio, Inigo, Nacho. Meaning: fiery
- Isaac. Meaning: he laughs
- Isidore, Dore, Dorian. Meaning: strong gift
- Ives, Ivar, Iver, Ivo, Ivor, Yves. Meaning: archer
- Jacob, Jake. Meaning: holding by the heel, or supplanter
- James, Diego, Jacques, Jaime, Santiago, Iago, Seamas, Shamus. Meaning: supplanter
- Jeremiah, Jeremy, Jeremias. Meaning: exalted of the Lord
- Jerome, Geronimo. Meaning: holy name
- Joachim, Joaquin. Meaning: God prepares
- Joel. Meaning: the coming down of God
- John, Evan, Gian, Giovanni, Hans, Ian, Ivan, Jan, Johann, Johannes, Jon, Juan, Sean, Shane, Shaun. Meaning: God has mercy
- Joseph, Josef, Jose, Giusseppe. Meaning: increase
- Jude. Meaning: praised
- Julian, Julius, Jules, Julio. Meaning: soft beard
- Justin. Meaning: just
- Kenneth, Kent, Canice. Meaning: handsome
- Kevin. Meaning: handsome, beautiful
- Kilian, Killian. Meaning: church
- Lance, Ladislaus, Lancelot, Lazlo. Meaning: ruling well
- Lawrence, Lars, Lauren, Laurence, Laurenz, Loren, Lorenzo. Meaning: laurel
- Leo, Lee, Leigh, Lon, Leov, Lionel. Meaning: lion
- Louis, Alois, Aloysius, Lewis, Ludwig, Luigi, Luis. Meaning: famous warrior
- Luke, Lucian, Lucas, Luca, Luciano, Lucio, Lucius. Meaning: light
- Malachy, Malachi. Meaning: messenger of the Lord
- Mark, Marc, Marcel, Marco, Marcus, Markus, Marcellus. Meaning: of Mars
- Martin, Martino. Meaning: warlike
- Matthew, Matt, Matteo, Mattias, Matthias. Meaning: the Lord’s gift
- Maurice, Maur, Morris, Moritz, Mauricio. Meaning: dark
- Maximilian, Max, Maxim. Meaning: greatest
- Meinrad, Maynard. Meaning: strong firmness
- Mel. Meaning: honey
- Michael, Michel, Michele, Miguel, Mikhail, Mitchell. Meaning: who is like God?
- Moses. Meaning: saved by water
- Nathaniel, Nathan. Meaning: gift of God
- Nicholas, Colin, Nicol, Niles, Nikolaus, Claus, Klaus. Meaning: people’s victory
- Noel. Meaning: Christmas
- Norbert. Meaning: brightness
- Oliver. Meaning: peace
- Otto. Meaning: rich
- Owen, Ouen. Meaning: to possess
- Pascal, Paschal, Pasquale. Meaning: Passover
- Patrick. Meaning: nobly born
- Paul, Pablo, Paolo, Pawel. Meaning: little
- Peter, Pierre, Pedro, Perrin, Pierce. Meaning: rock
- Philip, Phelps, Filippo, Felipe, Philippe. Meaning: lover of horses
- Pius, Pio. Meaning: holy
- Quentin, Quin, Quinn. Meaning: fifth
- Raphael, Rafael, Ralph. Meaning: God’s healer
- Raymond, Ramon, Redmund, Raimondo. Meaning: wise protection
- Rene, Renato, Renatus. Meaning: reborn
- Richard, Ricardo, Riccardo. Meaning: firm ruler
- Robert, Robin, Rupert. Meaning: bright flame
- Roderic, Roderick, Rodrigo, Rory, Rurik. Meaning: noble ruler
- Roger, Hodge, Rogelio, Rudiger, Ruggero. Meaning: famous spear
- Roman, Romanus, Romain, Romano, Romaric, Romeo. Meaning: Roman
- Salvatore, Salvador, Salvator. Meaning: Savior
- Samson. Meaning: Bright as the Sun
- Samuel. Meaning: asked of the Lord
- Sebastian. Meaning: venerable
- Simon, Simeon, Simone. Meaning: obedient
- Stanislaus, Stanley. Meaning: military glory
- Stehen, Steven, Stefen, Stefano, Esteban, Stephan, Sven. Meaning: crowned
- Sylvester. Meaning: from the forest, woods
- Terence, Terrence, Terry. Meaning: smooth
- Theodore, Feodor, Tad, Theo, Teodoro. Meaning: God’s gift
- Thomas, Tomas, Tom, Tommaso. Meaning: twin
- Timothy, Timotheus, Timoteo. Meaning: God fearing
- Titus, Tito. Meaning: safe
- Tobias, Tobia, Tobiah, Tobit. Meaning: goodness of God
- Valerius, Valerian. Meaning: valiant
- Victor, Victorio, Vittorio. Meaning: winner
- Vincent, Vincente, Vincenzo. Meaning: conquering
- Walter, Walther, Gualthieri. Meaning: strong warrior
- William, Willis, Wilhelm, Guiliermo, Guillaume. Meaning: strong helmet
- Wolfgang. Meaning: path of a wolf
- Zachary, Zaccaria, Zacharias, Zecharian. Meaning: remembered of God