162 saint names for baby boys that aren’t John or Peter 

Saint names for baby boys are as varied as the saints themselves. While most prospective parents are familiar with names like Peter or John, saint names for boys range from the popular to the obscure.

When was the last time you met a baby boy named Boniface? It’s a saint name for a boy that means doer of good things. Or Benedict — a name that’s often associated with betrayal (Benedict Arnold anyone?) but means blessing, which a baby boy is for certain.

TODAY took a look at GNM.com for saint names for boys. Good News Ministries is a Catholic website. The list of saint names for boys includes alternate spellings, nicknames, and the meaning of each.

Saint names for baby boys