162 saint names for baby boys that aren’t John or Peter 

Your little angel deserves a name from above. 
By Genevieve Brown

Saint names for baby boys are as varied as the saints themselves. While most prospective parents are familiar with names like Peter or John, saint names for boys range from the popular to the obscure.

When was the last time you met a baby boy named Boniface? It’s a saint name for a boy that means doer of good things. Or Benedict — a name that’s often associated with betrayal (Benedict Arnold anyone?) but means blessing, which a baby boy is for certain. 

TODAY took a look at GNM.com for saint names for boys. Good News Ministries is a Catholic website. The list of saint names for boys includes alternate spellings, nicknames, and the meaning of each. 

Saint names for baby boys

  1. Aaron. Meaning: lofty mountain
  2. Abraham, Abram. Meaning: father of many
  3. Adam, Adan. Meaning: first of the Earth
  4. Adrian. Meaning: brave
  5. Alan, Alain, Allan, Allen: Meaning: harmony
  6. Alban. Meaning: white
  7. Albert. Meaning: illustrious
  8. Alexander, Alistair, Alec, Alex, Alejandro, Sacha, Sandor. Meaning: helper of people
  9. Alexis, Alex, Alexei, Alexius, Sasha. Meaning: helper
  10. Aloysius, Louis, Alois, Lewis, Ludwig, Luigi, Luis. Meaning: famous warrior
  11. Alphonse. Meaning: eager for battle
  12. Ambrose. Meaning: immortal
  13. Angel, Angelo. Meaning: angel
  14. Andrew, Andre, Andreas, Andres, Drew. Meaning: manly
  15. Anselm. Meaning: divine helmet
  16. Anthony, Tony, Anton, Antonio, Antony. Meaning: priceless
  17. Arnold. Meaning: strength of an eagle
  18. Augustine, August, Austin, Augustin. Meaning: majestic
  19. Barnabas, Barnaby. Meaning: son of consolation
  20. Bartholomew, Bart, Bartel, Barry. Meaning: son of Talmai
  21. Basil, Vasily, Vassily. Meaning: royal
  22. Bede. Meaning: life
  23. Benedict, Benoit, Bennett, Benito. Meaning: blessing
  24. Benjamin, Benson. Meaning: son of the right-hand
  25. Bernard, Barnard. Meaning: bold as a bear
  26. Blaise, Blas. Meaning: babbler
  27. Bonaventure. Meaning: good attempt
  28. Boniface. Meaning: doer of good things
  29. Brendan, Brandon, Brennan. Meaning: sword
  30. Brian, Bryan, Bryant. Meaning: strong
  31. Brice, Bruce. Meaning: breach
  32. Bruno. Meaning: brown
  33. Camillus, Camille, Camillo. Meaning: temple servant
  34. Carl, Charles, Carlo, Carlos, Carroll, Cary, Karl, Karol. Meaning: strong
  35. Casimir, Cass, Casper. Meaning: peaceful
  36. Chad. Meaning: martial
  37. Charles, Carl, Carlo, Carlos, Carroll, Cary, Karl, Karol. Meaning: strong
  38. Christian. Meaning: anointed, belonging to Christ
  39. Christopher, Cristobal, Chris. Meaning: Christ-bearer
  40. Clair, Clare, Clarus, Clarence. Meaning: clear
  41. Claude, Claudius. Meaning: lame
  42. Clement. Meaning: merciful
  43. Colin, Columban, Colman, Colum, Cullen. Meaning: dove
  44. Cornelius, Connor, Conor, Cornel, Neal, Neil. Meaning: horn
  45. Crispin. Meaning: curly-haired
  46. Cyril, Cyr, Kyril. Meaning: lordly
  47. Damian, Damiano, Damien, Damon. Meaning: tamer
  48. Daniel, Dan, Niel. Meaning: the Lord is judge
  49. David. Meaning: beloved
  50. Denis, Dennis, Dion, Sidney, Sydney. Meaning: wild, frenzied
  51. Dominic, Domingo, Dominick. Meaning: I belong to the Lord
  52. Donald. Meaning: dark stranger
  53. Edmund. Meaning: happy protection
  54. Edward. Meaning: prosperous guardian
  55. Edwin. Meaning: prosperous friend
  56. Elias, Elijah. Meaning: the Lord is God
  57. Emil, Emile, Emilian, Emilion, Emilius: Meaning: excelling
  58. Emmanuel, Immanuel, Manuel. Meaning: God with us
  59. Eric, Erick, Erich. Meaning: ever-ruler
  60. Ernest. Meaning: serious
  61. Eugene, Gene. Meaning: well born
  62. Eustace. Meaning: fruitful
  63. Fabian. Meaning: prosperous farmer
  64. Felix, Felician, Felicio. Meaning: happy
  65. Ferdinand, Fernando, Ferde, Fernand, Hernando. Meaning: adventurous
  66. Fidelis, Fidel. Meaning: faithful
  67. Francis, Frank, Franz, Francesco, Francisco, Franco, Francois. Meaning: free
  68. Frederick, Fred, Federico, Frederic, Friedrich. Meaning: peace-ruler
  69. Gabriel. Meaning: God’s strength
  70. Geoffrey, Godfrey, Jeffrey, Jeff, Gottfried, Goffredo. Meaning: God’s peace
  71. George, Georges, Giorgio, Igor, Jorge, Jurgen. Meaning: farmer
  72. Gerald, Geraldo, Garcia, Jerold. Meaning: spear rule
  73. Gerard, Gerhard, Gerado, Girado, Girard. Meaning: strong spear
  74. Germain. Meaning: kin
  75. Gervais, Gervas, Jarvis, Jervis. Meaning: spear servant
  76. Gilbert. Meaning: bright pledge
  77. Giles. Meaning: pledge
  78. Gregory. Meaning: watchman
  79. Guy, Guido. Meaning: guide
  80. Harvey, Herve. Meaning: warrior
  81. Henry, Hank, Harry, Emeric, Enrico, Heinrich, Henri, Rico. Meaning: home ruler
  82. Herbert. Meaning: shining warrior
  83. Herman, Armand, Ernan, Germain, German, Hermann, Herme, Hernando. Meaning: soldier
  84. Hilary, Hilarion, Hilaire. Meaning: merry
  85. Hubert, Umberto. Meaning: bright mind
  86. Hugh, Hughes, Hugo, Ugo. Meaning: thought
  87. Ignatius, Ignace, Ignazio, Inigo, Nacho. Meaning: fiery
  88. Isaac. Meaning: he laughs
  89. Isidore, Dore, Dorian. Meaning: strong gift
  90. Ives, Ivar, Iver, Ivo, Ivor, Yves. Meaning: archer
  91. Jacob, Jake. Meaning: holding by the heel, or supplanter
  92. James, Diego, Jacques, Jaime, Santiago, Iago, Seamas, Shamus. Meaning: supplanter
  93. Jeremiah, Jeremy, Jeremias. Meaning: exalted of the Lord
  94. Jerome, Geronimo. Meaning: holy name
  95. Joachim, Joaquin. Meaning: God prepares
  96. Joel. Meaning: the coming down of God
  97. John, Evan, Gian, Giovanni, Hans, Ian, Ivan, Jan, Johann, Johannes, Jon, Juan, Sean, Shane, Shaun. Meaning: God has mercy
  98. Joseph, Josef, Jose, Giusseppe. Meaning: increase
  99. Jude. Meaning: praised
  100. Julian, Julius, Jules, Julio. Meaning: soft beard
  101. Justin. Meaning: just
  102. Kenneth, Kent, Canice. Meaning: handsome
  103. Kevin. Meaning: handsome, beautiful
  104. Kilian, Killian. Meaning: church
  105. Lance, Ladislaus, Lancelot, Lazlo. Meaning: ruling well
  106. Lawrence, Lars, Lauren, Laurence, Laurenz, Loren, Lorenzo. Meaning: laurel
  107. Leo, Lee, Leigh, Lon, Leov, Lionel. Meaning: lion
  108. Louis, Alois, Aloysius, Lewis, Ludwig, Luigi, Luis. Meaning: famous warrior
  109. Luke, Lucian, Lucas, Luca, Luciano, Lucio, Lucius. Meaning: light
  110. Malachy, Malachi. Meaning: messenger of the Lord
  111. Mark, Marc, Marcel, Marco, Marcus, Markus, Marcellus. Meaning: of Mars
  112. Martin, Martino. Meaning: warlike
  113. Matthew, Matt, Matteo, Mattias, Matthias. Meaning: the Lord’s gift
  114. Maurice, Maur, Morris, Moritz, Mauricio. Meaning: dark
  115. Maximilian, Max, Maxim. Meaning: greatest
  116. Meinrad, Maynard. Meaning: strong firmness
  117. Mel. Meaning: honey
  118. Michael, Michel, Michele, Miguel, Mikhail, Mitchell. Meaning: who is like God?
  119. Moses. Meaning: saved by water
  120. Nathaniel, Nathan. Meaning: gift of God
  121. Nicholas, Colin, Nicol, Niles, Nikolaus, Claus, Klaus. Meaning: people’s victory
  122. Noel. Meaning: Christmas
  123. Norbert. Meaning: brightness
  124. Oliver. Meaning: peace
  125. Otto. Meaning: rich
  126. Owen, Ouen. Meaning: to possess
  127. Pascal, Paschal, Pasquale. Meaning: Passover
  128. Patrick. Meaning: nobly born
  129. Paul, Pablo, Paolo, Pawel. Meaning: little
  130. Peter, Pierre, Pedro, Perrin, Pierce. Meaning: rock
  131. Philip, Phelps, Filippo, Felipe, Philippe. Meaning: lover of horses
  132. Pius, Pio. Meaning: holy
  133. Quentin, Quin, Quinn. Meaning: fifth
  134. Raphael, Rafael, Ralph. Meaning: God’s healer
  135. Raymond, Ramon, Redmund, Raimondo. Meaning: wise protection
  136. Rene, Renato, Renatus. Meaning: reborn
  137. Richard, Ricardo, Riccardo. Meaning: firm ruler
  138. Robert, Robin, Rupert. Meaning: bright flame
  139. Roderic, Roderick, Rodrigo, Rory, Rurik. Meaning: noble ruler
  140. Roger, Hodge, Rogelio, Rudiger, Ruggero. Meaning: famous spear
  141. Roman, Romanus, Romain, Romano, Romaric, Romeo. Meaning: Roman
  142. Salvatore, Salvador, Salvator. Meaning: Savior
  143. Samson. Meaning: Bright as the Sun
  144. Samuel. Meaning: asked of the Lord
  145. Sebastian. Meaning: venerable
  146. Simon, Simeon, Simone. Meaning: obedient
  147. Stanislaus, Stanley. Meaning: military glory
  148. Stehen, Steven, Stefen, Stefano, Esteban, Stephan, Sven. Meaning: crowned
  149. Sylvester. Meaning: from the forest, woods
  150. Terence, Terrence, Terry. Meaning: smooth
  151. Theodore, Feodor, Tad, Theo, Teodoro. Meaning: God’s gift
  152. Thomas, Tomas, Tom, Tommaso. Meaning: twin
  153. Timothy, Timotheus, Timoteo. Meaning: God fearing
  154. Titus, Tito. Meaning: safe
  155. Tobias, Tobia, Tobiah, Tobit. Meaning: goodness of God
  156. Valerius, Valerian. Meaning: valiant
  157. Victor, Victorio, Vittorio. Meaning: winner
  158. Vincent, Vincente, Vincenzo. Meaning: conquering
  159. Walter, Walther, Gualthieri. Meaning: strong warrior
  160. William, Willis, Wilhelm, Guiliermo, Guillaume. Meaning: strong helmet
  161. Wolfgang. Meaning: path of a wolf
  162. Zachary, Zaccaria, Zacharias, Zecharian. Meaning: remembered of God
