Sadie Robertson is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, she announced in an Instagram post on Nov. 3.

"Another little miracle is in motion," she captioned a photo of her holding ultrasound scans, along with Huff and their 1-year-old daughter, Honey James.

Robertson also revealed more details in her Instagram Stories. She shared her post once more and wrote, "SURPRISE 😍 another little May baby on the way 🤗🤗🤗🤗."

Robertson, 25, and Huff, are also proud parents to daughter Honey James, who they welcomed in May 2021. A few months later, Robertson recalled her "chaotic" experience giving birth on her podcast, "WHOA That’s Good."

Robertson said that Honey's shoulder got stuck in her birth canal, and for a short period of time, it felt like time stood still.

"The shoulder was clamping the umbilical cord, causing her not to get air," she said.

The doctor then noticed that the baby's knee was stuck. Once they were able to pull her out, they saw that Honey wasn't breathing.

“Her face was purple and her body was white,” Robertson said. “It was very scary.”

Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2020. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Thankfully, Honey started breathing on her own and was uninjured from the experience.

Robertson said the whole thing was a "miracle," but after taking Honey home, she soon experienced postpartum anxiety. The new mom recalled constantly thinking about Honey's birth and how catastrophic it could've been. It caused her to feel “jittery” throughout the day and remembers her “chest feel(ing) super tight,” like she “couldn’t breathe."

“I was so joyful, I was so blown away by the miracles and I didn’t understand how I could be so happy and so joyful but also experience so much fear,” she said.

Robertson's anxiety got so bad at one point that her husband caught her crying in a closet. That's when she decided to seek help and speak to a professional about what she was experiencing.

Robertson said that the doctor gave shared some of the “best advice” she’d ever received.

“(He said) to stop with the what-ifs, to stop with the what could have and what should have happened, and to just say ‘That didn’t happen,’ and ... to override that fear with gratitude, because as a mom or in life you’re going to have things that make you afraid,” Robertson said. “There are going to be things that make you have a fearful thought or start to feel anxious but it’s important that you don’t just let that thought run rampant, that you actually exchanged that with a different thought of gratitude.”

