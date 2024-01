100 Russian names for girls

For soon-to-be parents, choosing a Russian girl name for your new arrival can be the perfect opportunity to honor your culture and help your daughter connect to it, too.

Whether you want your daughter’s name to reflect her Russian heritage or are simply looking to expand your horizons with name ideas, there are an abundance of choices when it comes to Russian girl names.

According to the Social Security Administration, some Russian girl names that made the top 1000 baby girl names of 2022 include Anastasia, Nadia, Sasha, and Zoya.

Some prominent Russian-American women with Russian girl names include "Mad Men" actress Larisa Oleynik, writer and philosopher Ayn Rand (born Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenbaum), "RuPaul’s Drag Race" winner Sasha Velour, "High School Musical" actress Olesya Rulin, and "Vampire Diaries" actress Olga Fonda.

100 Russian Girl Names

Since we know the process of landing on the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming and even stressful, we’re here to help you find inspiration to make a choice that feels right to you!

Without further ado, here are just a few of the plethora of Russian girl names for expecting parents to consider.