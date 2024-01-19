100 Russian baby names for boys

For soon-to-be parents, choosing a Russian boy name for your new arrival can be the perfect opportunity to honor your culture and help your son connect to it too.

Whether you want your baby’s name to reflect his Russian heritage or are simply looking to expand your horizons with name ideas, there are an abundance of choices when it comes to Russian boy names.

According to the Social Security Administration, some Russian boy names that made the top 1000 baby boy names of 2022 include Ivan and Nikolai.

Some prominent Russian-American men with Russian boy names include writer Vladimir Nabokov, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin.

100 Russian Boy Names

Since we know the process of landing on the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming and even stressful, we’re here to help you find inspiration to make a choice that feels right to you!

Without further ado, here are some Russian boy names for expecting parents to consider.