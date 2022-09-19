24 regal baby names inspired by the British royal family

Baby names fit for a king or queen may be top of mind as the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II. The late queen, who reigned for more than 70 years, had four children. Those four children produced eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren so far.

While royal titles are bestowed only by the reigning monarch, baby names are chosen by the parents. If parents-to-be are searching for royal baby names befitting of a prince or princess, here is the late Queen Elizabeth's family tree.

Royal baby names inspired by the British monarchy

Queen Elizabeth was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor on April 21, 1926.

The name Elizabeth, a name of Hebrew origin, can be traced back to the Old Testment of the Bible. The name Alexandra has Greek origins and Mary is believed to be derived from the ancient Hebrew name Miriam.

Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten in 1947. Biblically, the name Philip means "lover of horses."

Queen Elizabeth's children

Queen Elizabeth and Philip had four children: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Charles

King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s firstborn son, was born on Nov. 14, 1948. Charles had two children with his late ex-wife, Princess Diana. In 2005, Charles married Camilla, queen consort.

Anne

Born in 1950, Princess Anne is the second child — and only daughter — of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. In 1973, Anne married her first husband, Olympic gold medalist Mark Phillips. The couple, who divorced in the early nineties, share two children. Anne remarried Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Andrew

The third child of the late queen and Prince Philip, Prince Andrew was born on Feb. 19, 1960. With his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, Andrew has two daughters.

Edward

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. 23rd in line for the throne, Edward is married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Names of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren

The late monarch had eight grandchildren: Peter, Zara, William, Harry, Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise and James.

Peter

At 44, Peter Phillips is the oldest of the late monarch's grandchildren. He is the son of Capt. Mark Phillips and Princess Anne. He split from his ex-wife, Autumn Phillips, in 2020.

Zara

Zara Tindall, 41, is the sister of Peter Phillips and daughter of Capt. Mark Phillips and Princess Anne. Zara is married to Mike Tindall and they share three children.

William

Prince William, son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, will take the throne after his father. He and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, have three children.

Harry

Prince Harry is the younger brother of William and youngest son of the king and the late Princess Diana. He and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, decided in 2020 to step back from their royal roles. The couple share two children, a son and a daughter.

Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is the older daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. She privately wed her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in Windsor in 2020, and the couple share one daughter.

Eugenie

The younger daughter of Andrew and Sarah, Princess Eugenie, 32, is married to husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple have one son.

Louise

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is the first-born daughter of Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. At 18, she is the youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

James

James, Viscount Severn is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, the son of Edward and Sophie and brother of Lady Louise.

Names of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth had 12 great-grandchildren: Savannah, Isla, George, Mia, Charlotte, Louis, Lena, Archie, August, Lucas, Lilibet and Sienna.

Savannah

Savannah Phillips, 11, is the oldest great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn.

Isla

Isla Phillips, 10, is the younger sister of Savannah.

George

Prince George, 9, is the oldest son of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Mia

Mia Tindall, 8, is the daughter of Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall.

Charlotte

Princess Charlotte, 7, is Prince William and Catherine's second child and only daughter.

Louis

Prince Louis, 4, is the third and youngest child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Lena

Lena Tindall, 3, is the second of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall’s three children.

Archie

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, is the older of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle's two children.

August

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 1, is the only child of his parents, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Lucas

Lucas Philip Tindall, 1, is the third and youngest child of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall.

Lilibet

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, is the younger of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s two kids.

Sienna

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, 1, is the youngest of the royal great-grandchildren. Her parents are Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli.