100 rare girl names that are truly unique

Looking for a baby name as one-of-a-kind as your daughter? Tired of associating old colleagues, distant family members and maybe even some ex-best friends with every baby name idea you come across?

Whether you’re looking to get a little creative with choosing a moniker for your little girl or simply want them to stand out from the crowd, there are plenty of options for rare girl names.

Celebrities who have given their daughters unique names include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (North and Chicago), Billy Joel (Della Rose and Remy Anne), Cardi B and Offset (Kulture and Wave), Val Kilmer (Mercedes), Nicole Richie and Joel Madden (Harlow), Gwyneth Paltrow (Apple), Beyoncé and Jay-Z (Blue Ivy and Rumi), and Robert Downey Jr. (Avri).

100 Rare Girl Names

If you refuse to be find your child’s name at the top of the Social Security Administration’s list of most popular baby names, then putting some spice into your brainstorming may be the way to go. Here are some ideas to help you get started.