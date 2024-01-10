100 rare boy names that are truly unique

Looking for a baby name as one-of-a-kind as your son? Tired of associating old colleagues, distant family members, and maybe even some former friends with every baby name idea you come across?

Whether you’re looking to get a little creative with choosing a moniker for your little boy or simply want them to stand out from the crowd, there are plenty of options for rare boy names out there.

Celebrities who have given their sons unique names include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Saint and Psalm), Cardi B and Offset (Wave), Julia Roberts (Phinnaeus), Beyoncé and Jay-Z (Sir), Pharrell Williams (Rocket), Meek Mill (Czar), and Robert Downey Jr. (Exton).

100 Rare Boy Names

If you trying to avoid seeing your son’s name on the Social Security Administration’s lists of most popular baby names, then putting some spice into your brainstorming may be the way to go. Here are some ideas for rare boy names to help you find a name as one-of-a-kind as your baby boy.