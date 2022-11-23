Priyanka Chopra is enjoying time with her baby girl, Malti Marie.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Chopra, 40, shared a sweet photo fn her daughter resting in what appeared to be a car seat on her Instagram stories.

In the adorable snap, Malti wore a pink hat, which covered half her face. Although you couldn't see her eyes, you could see Malti's cute rosy cheeks and button nose.

@priyankachopra via Instagram

On top of the picture, Chopra wrote, “I mean…” with a heart-eyed emoji and a smiling face with three hearts emoji.

However, this isn't the only picture that Chopra has shared of her little girl.

In September, the "Matrix Resurrections" star shared a picture of Malti in New York City and revealed that was the first trip her daughter took to the Big Apple. Then in November, Chopra posted an Instagram photo of herself playing with Malti while Nick looked at them both.

In January 2022, Chopra and Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogate. When they shared the first photo of their newborn on Instagram, the couple revealed that Malti was in the NICU for more than 100 days after her birth.

"Our little girl is finally home," they said in a joint Instagram post. "Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way," the couple continued. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada--. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."