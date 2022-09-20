Priyanka Chopra posts sweet photos of baby daughter’s first trip to NYC

Priyanka Chopra's little girl just made her first trip to the Big Apple!

The actor recently brought her daughter Malti to New York City and shared two photos from the exciting excursion on Instagram.

In the first shot, Chopra perches on a windowsill with her 8-month-old in her arms and stares lovingly at Malti as she looks out the window. The next photo shows the 40-year-old smiling slightly at the camera as her daughter appears to be fascinated by the traffic passing by on the street below.

"Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿," she captioned the post.

Chopra's followers and friends gave the mother-daughter moment their seal of approval in the comments section.

"Best accessory in life 😍," actor Nina Dobrev wrote. "Sooooo gorgeous," designer Diane von Furstenberg commented.

Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed Malti, their first child, in January 2022 via surrogate. In May, the couple shared the first photo of their baby girl and announced that Malti was in the NICU for more than 100 days after her birth.

During an interview with Kelly Clarkson in May, Jonas opened up about his first months of fatherhood and said he was enjoying every moment.

“She’s the best!” he told Clarkson. “It’s just been a magical season of our life and also pretty wild. But it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

In honor of Father's Day in June, Chopra shared an adorable photo of Malti with her dad.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day my love,” she captioned the picture. “To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more ❤️.”

Over the summer, the parents brought their daughter to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate her mom's 40th birthday. The couple typically shares photos where Malti's face is turned away from the camera or add an emoji over her face to protect her privacy.

In August, Chopra posted several sweet photos with Malti.

“Love like no other,” she captioned the pics.