Princess Beatrice honors Queen Elizabeth with her new baby’s name

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with the name of their newborn daughter.

The royal couple revealed on Friday that they have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, with her middle name being an apparent homage to Beatrice's grandmother.

"We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi," Beatrice tweeted Friday with a photo of Sienna's tiny footprints.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

The release of the baby's name comes 13 days after she was born on Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Her first name could possibly be a reference to the Italian city of Siena, as Mozzi is a descendant of an Italian noble family, but there has been no confirmation about the meaning behind it.

The baby girl is the couple's first child together and the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Mozzi has a son, Wolfie, 5, from a previous relationship.

"Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us," Mozzi wrote on Instagram Friday.

"Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖"

Sienna is Queen Elizabeth's 12th great-grandchild and the fourth one born this year. She is now 11th in line to the British throne.

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed a son, August Philip Hawke, in February, followed by Beatrice's cousin, Zara Tindall, having her third child, Lucas, in March, and then Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcoming their second child, Lilibet, in June.

Five of the queen's seven great-granddaughters now have names paying tribute to her. Four of them have Elizabeth as a middle name, and Lilibet is a childhood nickname of the queen.