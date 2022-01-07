What will be the top baby girl names of 2022? While we won't have a definitive list for the year's top baby names for quite some time, girl names pulled from literature and with powerful meaning are set to top the list.

Popular baby girl names

Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents that one trend is already pulling ahead for 2022.

"We are seeing so many mythological names for girls becoming popular, from lots of different cultures," Redmond said. "It’s a way for parents to choose a feminine name with deep history and power that steps apart from the standard complement of girls’ names."

Nameberry's current top ten includes four goddess names for girls from diverse cultures:

Maeve — Irish warrior queen of legend and mythological queen of the fairies

Luna — The Roman goddess of the moon

Iris — Greek goddess of the rainbow

Freya — Norse goddess of love, beauty, and fertility

Redmond explained that parents-to-be are also choosing ancient names after centuries of disuse.

"These include Aurelia, an ancient Roman name meaning golden, and Ottilie, a German name with literary references," Redmond said.

And speaking of literature, baby girl names from children’s books are also favorites.

"Eloise, as in the little girl at the Plaza, is a favorite, as is Alice (in Wonderland) and Ophelia (from Hamlet)," Redmond explained.

The naming expert said that parents want names that combine femininity and strength.

"That might come from an inspirational namesake, a powerful nature reference, or a strong sound as with Kaia or Nova," Redmond said. "We do still see lots of gender neutral names for girls, but they have become more fashionable for boys while girl names tend to be more distinctly gendered."

Top 100 Girl Names For 2022

Expecting a baby girl this year? Here are the top girl names for 2022, according to Nameberry:

Maeve Luna Aurelia Ottilie Eloise Ophelia Isla Iris Freya Alice Hazel Aurora Eleanor Violet Clara Elodie Ivy Genevieve Esme Charlotte Mabel Evelyn Lucy Adelaide Amelia Josephine Ava Nora Clementine Cora Stella Rose Astrid Romy Daphne Evangeline Beatrice Wren Lyra Phoebe Elsie Maisie Imogen Penelope Juniper Ada Arabella Poppy Grace Willow Cordelia Matilda Anastasia Adeline Mae Thea Olivia Florence Eliza Nove Seraphina Sadie Willa Arwen Lily Margot Edith Daisy Chloe Lilith Ruby Lola Cecilia Celeste Jane Olive Athena Sage Emma Claire Lydia Sienna Elena Elizabeth Esther Ellie Audrey Evie Sloane Mia Millie Eva Flora Persephone Maya Harper Margaret Scarlett Saoirse Eden

