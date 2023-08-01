Peloton's Robin Arzón welcomes baby No. 2, reveals 'symbolic' name

Robin Arzón is now a mom of two!

Peloton’s vice president of fitness programming and her husband, investment manager Drew Butler, welcomed their second child, Atlas Sage, earlier this month, Arzón shared on Instagram.

“Welcome Atlas Sage! ✨ Born 7/16/23 at 8.1 lbs, we have been soaking up the newborn snuggles,” Arzón, 41, wrote in the caption. “We are so in love with this baby boy!”

The couple are also parents to a daughter, Athena, 2.

“Athena is the best big sister,” Arzón wrote in her recent post. “Baby and I are healthy and our family feels complete.”

She also shared the meaning behind her newborn’s name, explaining that it’s “rooted in symbolic strength and resilience.”

“‘Atlas’ is also a reminder of the power of exploration and discovery,” she wrote. “We chose ‘Sage’ to invite wisdom, equanimity and healing.”

Arzón shared several sweet photos of Atlas on Instagram, including a precious photo of Atlas kissing her swaddled baby brother and a cute pic of their newly minted family of four.

“Overjoyed 🥰 and so grateful for our growing family @robinnyc,” Butler commented on his wife’s post.

Well wishes poured in from fans in the comments.

"So happy for you, Robin! What a beautiful family," one fan wrote. "Many congrats, queen!"

“To the new mother of two and absolute queen, I hope you rest, relax and get all the newborn snuggles in!” another person commented.

Arzón opened up about life as a family of four in a recent People interview.

“I’ve been supported by Drew, my mom and my circle, to heal, nourish and invite the energy we want to maintain in our lives,” she said. “Some nights are late and feel long, but I’m at peace.”

She added, “Atlas exudes so much strength and calm. I’m in love.”

Arzón shared her pregnancy news in January during a TV appearance. Later that day, she posted an Instagram video of the moment she surprised her family with the baby news.

The video included adorable footage of little Athena reacting to the surprise.

“The baby’s cooking,” Arzón explained to her daughter, who kissed her mother’s belly.

During her first pregnancy, the fitness instructor opened up about maintaining a vigorous exercise routine.

“I’d tell myself, ‘Just do 10 minutes and you can always hit the eject button if it’s not working,’” she told TODAY Health in 2020. “But often times, once you get moving without any preconceived notions as to how far, how fast or heavy — you might do more than you anticipated initially.”