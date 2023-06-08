Paris Hilton's baby boy, Phoenix, looks like he's going to be a big fan of hers.

On June 7, Hilton, 42, shared two photos of her husband, Carter Reum, holding their son, Phoenix, while they watch her get ready for a show that night.

"Baby Phoenix watching me rehearse Stars Are Blind for my big show tonight. 💙 🎧 👶🏼🎤👸🏼💫," Hilton captioned the snap.

In the photos, Phoenix wears a pair of bedazzled blue headphones over his ears

Kim Petras, who recently collaborated with Hilton on a new version of "Stars Are Blind," shared a pink heart emoji in the comments and Hilton shared two back.

On Mother's Day, Hilton opened up about being a mom to baby Phoenix and said it's "the most incredible experience" she's ever had."It’s a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms," she wrote in the caption. "Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love.🥰 There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

The "Nothing in This World" singer then told her fans to "cherish every moment" with their kids because those moments will "shape your child into the amazing person they are meant to be."

"As for me, I am so lucky to be a mom to my baby boy, and I promise to love and cherish him forever," she continued. "He is my world, my reason for waking up every morning, and the light that shines so bright in my life. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms out there, you are all true superheroes!"

Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In January, Hilton announced that she and Reum had welcomed Phoenix, their first child together.

She shared a photo on Instagram of her well-manicured hand holding her baby’s hand and captioned it, "You are already loved beyond words."

Hilton and Reum welcomed their baby boy with the help of a surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” she told People in January. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."