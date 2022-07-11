For parents-to-be interested in Polynesian baby names, Maia or Tai might be among the top choices.

Baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry told TODAY Parents that Polynesian and South Sea Islander names are less well-known than Hawaiian baby names in the US, but that "there is some overlap."

Redmond explained that pop culture has put a spotlight on Polynesian names.

"Polynesian mythology names, which include Moana and Maui from the movie, are perhaps the most familiar internationally," she said.

Many Polynesian baby names are inspired by nature, with many related to the ocean or water.

Top 5 Polynesian girl names

Maia Kai Maeva Ana Moana

Top 5 Polynesian boy names

Kane Malakai Tai Manu Tane

Nameberry’s group of Polynesian names include Maori, Fijian, Tongan, Tahitian, and Polynesian mythology names.

"The most popular are names with roots in those cultures as well as internationally," Redmond told TODAY.

Top 50 Polynesian baby names