Olivia Munn gives a glimpse into life with a teething toddler

The actor shares 12-month-old son Malcolm with comedian John Mulaney.

Olivia Munn shares hilarious struggles of taking selfie with son

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Teething totally bites 

On Dec. 23, at approximately 12:14 a.m., Olivia Munn and her partner, John Mulaney, were awakened by the screams of their 12-month-old son, Malcolm. 

“He’s teething again,” Munn, 42, wrote on her Instagram story. In the clip, a bleary-eyed Mulaney is shown reading a book to their little boy, who appears calm and distracted. 

But it was just a fleeting moment.


Ouch! Baby Malcolm is cutting a tooth.
John Mulaney comforted his little boy.
“Looks like we’ll be having a Christmas molar,” Munn captioned her her next post, in which Mulaney, 40, appears to be gently rocking Malcolm. How cute does he look in his little sleep sack?

By 12:44 a.m., Munn had had enough. In a video set to Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence,” the “Violet” actor is seen staring into the camera and burying her face in her hand. Munn is so exhausted that when she tries to remove her glasses, they get tangled in her hair. 

“It’s too f-in late for this nonsense,” she captioned the the video. 

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), a first tooth will come in between 3 months and 12 months of age. By the time a child is 3, they may have all 20 baby teeth. 

Malcolm celebrated his first birthday on Nov. 24. To commemorate the day, Munn shared a carousel of adorable photos. 

“Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives,” Munn wrote on Instagram at the time. “My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much.”

Malcolm's first word was "Daddy/Dada," Munn revealed in an Instagram post in October. “His second word was chó (Vietnamese for dog), and his third word is car.”

Munn and the comedian started dating in early 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child together in September that same year.


Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.