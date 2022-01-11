Olivia Munn posts pic of John Mulaney and son Malcolm: ‘The smooshiest smoosh’

Olivia Munn simply can't get enough of her baby boy Malcolm.

The actor just posted a photo of her newborn son with her partner John Mulaney and captured just how sweet the snapshot is with the most adorable caption.

"The smooshiest smoosh 💋," the new mom wrote.

In the photo, Mulaney holds his son and gives him a kiss on the neck.

Munn, 41, also added a note for any eagle-eyed fans who noticed a colorful decoration the family of three had in the background.

"And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈," she wrote.

The actor's fans were equally obsessed with the photo and took to the comments section to express their excitement for the couple.

"Beautiful!!! So happy for you," actor Alexander Wraith wrote.

Alyssa Milano commented, "Bring him to meet the horses. Those lips. So adorbs. My tree is still up too."

Mulaney, 39, and Munn started dating in early 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child together in September when Mulaney appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Baby Malcolm arrived in December and the ecstatic parents shared similar photos of the newborn wrapped in a fleece blanket and donning a blue hat.

In her post, Munn called her son her “Golden Ox baby,” since he was born during the Year of the Ox on the Chinese lunar calendar.

Since Malcolm’s birth, the proud parents have posted several photos of their adorable baby boy, including one of him gazing into his mom's eyes as she smiles adoringly at him.