75 old-fashioned boy names that are ready for a comeback

Everything old is new again, and that applies to both fashion trends and baby names. These old-fashioned boy names are due to come back around in a big way.

According to Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, historically, boys names didn’t come in and out of fashion in the same way that girls names did.

“If you look back at any given period, it’s going to be John, William and James,” she tells TODAY.com.

The Social Security Administration confirms it.

The top names for boys in the early 20th century included John, William, James, George, Robert and Richard.

But parents set on reviving an old-fashioned boys name should take heart — there are still plenty of interesting, historical boy names that feel fresh and modern.

“Names today are all about sound,” Wattenberg explains. “It’s a very smooth, light and vowel-driven sound. That’s why you see so many Amelias and Olivias and so few Gertrudes and Mildreds.”

In 2021, the name Mac rose in popularity 260 spots and Harold and Arthur secured the top-100 ranking.

Wattenberg, author of the “Baby Name Wizard,” notes that some parents aren’t opposed to big groups of voiced consonants.

“Those heavier names stand out more today,” she says. “For instance, Conrad will stand out in a sea of names rhyming with Aiden.”

Wattenberg says one option for old-fashioned boy names is to research your own family tree for unexpected gems.

Old-Fashioned Boy Names

Whether you are inspired by classic names with a vintage feel or simply want to revive a vintage name, here are 75 old-fashioned boy names to consider for your son: